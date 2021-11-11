In response to Apple, Samsung distributes cell phone cleaning cloth | Cell phone

After Apple put up for sale a screen polishing cloth for the exorbitant price of R$ 219, Samsung decided to provoke the competitor and distributed the item free of charge. The offer took place exclusively in Germany, where 1,000 units of the accessory were offered to owners of several cell phone models from the South Korean manufacturer. The promotion has already ended.

The South Korean manufacturer’s polishing cloth could be ordered through the Samsung Members app, with a limit of one accessory per person. According to the website GalaxyClub, owners of several models in the Galaxy line could request the product, such as the S21, A52s, Z Flip 3 and Z Fold 3.

🔎 Would it be the definitive end of Note? Galaxy S22 Ultra Leaks On The Web With S Pen

1 of 1 Apple cleaning and polishing cloth is sold in Brazil for R$ 219 — Photo: Reproduction/Apple Apple polishing and cleaning cloth is sold in Brazil for R$ 219 — Photo: Reproduction/Apple

Another detail that draws attention is the size of the cloths: while the item sold by Apple measures 16cm x 16cm, the product provided by Samsung is a little bigger, measuring 20cm x 20cm. The textile material used by the companies was not revealed, but the specialized site iFixit he analyzed the apple accessory and found that it was two pieces of normal microfiber, glued together. The South Korean, on the other hand, limited herself to saying that the cloth is made of “soft and velvety” material.

Samsung’s campaign ended as soon as the thousand units were distributed among German consumers. So far, there is no similar promotion on the South Korean manufacturer’s website here in Brazil or in other countries.

Galaxy S21: Six Highlights of Samsung’s New Line

Provocations are constant

It’s not new that Samsung snipes Apple on account of accessories or product features. During the launch of the iPhone 13 in September of this year, the South Korean made a Twitter post with the phrase “We’ve been updating to 120 Hz for a while”, referring to the screen refresh rate launched by the apple brand on new models — which had been used on the Galaxy S20 since 2020.

Last year, Apple announced that it would no longer ship chargers in cell phones. At the time, Samsung provoked the competitor in a post on Facebook, considering the accessory as a basic item and that it was delivered by the manufacturer to users. However, the South Korean company also ended up adopting the rival’s practice and stopped putting chargers in the boxes after the launch of the Galaxy S21.

With information from GalaxyClub, SamMobile and iFixit