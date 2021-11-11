In the Atacama Desert, a clandestine dump creates a cemetery for disposable fashion

ALTO HOSPÍCIO, CHILE – The desired outfit, the ideal size and the dream brand: it’s not a big store or a generous wardrobe, but the Atacama desert, in northern Chile.

The region has turned into a clandestine dump of clothes bought, worn and discarded in the United States, Europe and Asia.

Special: Why is the price of gas so high and how much is it in your pocket? Find out in the GLOBO calculator special

Colored hills grow in the desert region with the approximately 59,000 tons that enter the free zone of the port of Iquique, 1,800 kilometers from Santiago, each year.

The excessive and fleeting consumption of clothing, with retail chains capable of releasing more than 50 collections and seasons of new products per year, has caused textile waste to grow exponentially in the world. It is a material that takes about 200 years to disintegrate.

Lisbon landmarks: ‘PEC dos Precatórios became the train of joy in the distribution of public resources’

These are clothes made in China or Bangladesh and bought in Berlin or Los Angeles, before being thrown away.





Previous Photo







Next Photo



Almost 40 thousand tons of textile waste

At least 39,000 tons end up as waste in the desert in the Alto Hospício area of ​​northern Chile, one of the final destinations for “second-hand” clothing or clothing from previous seasons of chains. fast fashion.

Chile is the largest importer of used clothing in Latin America. For almost 40 years there has been a solid trade in “American clothing” in stores across the country, which are supplied with bales purchased by the duty-free zone in the north of the country in the United States, Canada, Europe and Asia.

Do you want to live, work and undertake in Portugal? Check out the incentives to do this in the interior of the country

“These clothes come from all over the world,” explains Alex Carreño, a former import zone worker at the port of Iquique who lives near a clothing dump.

Woman looking for clothes that fit her amid discarded tons in the Atacama Desert Photo: MARTIN BERNETTI / AFP

In this zone of importers and preferential rates, merchants from the rest of the country choose the items for their stores and those that are left cannot pass through customs in this region with just over 300 thousand inhabitants. They end up abandoned there.

In October:Inflation surpasses forecasts and goes to 1.25%, the biggest increase for the month in almost 20 years

“What was not sold to Santiago or to other countries (such as Bolivia, Peru and Paraguay for smuggling), stays here because it is a free zone,” says Carreño.

In the desert landscape there are stains of all kinds of garbage, many of them from clothes, bags and shoes. Ironically, rain or sky boots stand out in one of the driest areas in the world.

One lady, who prefers not to give her name, has half her body buried in a pile of clothes and rummages around in search of the best possible ones to sell in her neighborhood.

The inflation of each: See how much your shopping basket has risen in one year

Elsewhere, Sofía and Jenny, two young Venezuelans who crossed the border between Bolivia and Chile a few days ago, some 350 km from the landfill, choose “things for the cold” as their babies crawl on the textile hills: “We’ve come look for clothes because we really don’t have them, we threw them all away when we came backpacking”.

Podcasts

To the point The dismantling of Inep and the threats for Enem 2021



Lauro and Gabeira The link between Bolsonaro and Valdemar Costa Neto



Malu is ON Fernanda Montenegro: “Bolsonaro is vomiting, a stab in the belly”



CBN Panorama PEC of Precatório skips phase; Congress prepares reaction to STF for suspension of ‘secret budget’





toxic fashion

Reports on the textile industry exposed the high cost of fast fashion, with low-paid workers, allegations of child employment and deplorable conditions for mass production.

View of second-hand clothes on display in the Atacama Desert, Chile Photo: Martini Bernetti / AFP

Added to this today are devastating figures on its immense environmental impact, comparable to that of the oil industry.

GO:The reform’s rapporteur wants to extend exemption to those earning up to R$ 3,300

According to a 2019 UN study, the production of clothing in the world doubled between 2000 and 2014, which shows that it is an industry “responsible for 20% of the total waste of water globally”.

The same report indicates that the production of jeans alone requires 7,500 liters of water, highlights that the manufacture of clothes and shoes generates 8% of greenhouse gases, and that “every second, an amount of fabric equivalent to a garbage truck”.

In the textile dumps of this Chilean desert, it is possible to bump into a US flag, see a “wall” of pants with labels, and even step on a collection of Christmas sweaters so popular at New York or New York holidays.

BMW x Tesla: Leader of the German automaker returns to question the quality of electric cars from Musk’s company

“The problem is that clothing is not biodegradable and contains chemical products, which is why it is not accepted in municipal landfills”, says to AFP Franklin Zepeda, founder of EcoFibra, a circular economy company with a production unit in Alto Hospício of panels with thermal insulation made with discarded clothes.

In the basement there are more clothes covered with the help of municipal trucks, in an attempt to avoid fires caused and very toxic by chemical products and synthetic fabrics.

But buried or exposed clothing also release pollutants into the air and groundwater typical of the desert ecosystem. Fashion is as toxic as tires or plastics.