Post-Game yesterday, 23:20

In yet another apathetic performance, Coritiba loses to Goiás

In another bad match, Coxa loses to Goiás by 2-1 at Serrinha stadium and has two games at home to confirm access.

Coritiba visited the Goiás team on the night of this Wednesday (10) in a game valid for the thirty-fifth round. Verdão came with changes, Rafinha and Matheus Sales joined the team for this decisive match, while the opponent came from four consecutive draws and was looking to return to the G4.

It all started with the Esmeraldian team going to the attack, mainly in the first 15 minutes, imposing their rhythm and giving difficulties to the defensive sector. After these first minutes, Coxa even had some control over the ball, but that didn’t result in great opportunities, the only chance was with Léo Gamalho, who submitted over the goal.

Goiás pressed again towards the end of the first stage, while Coritiba managed to defend itself as they could.

In the second half, the situation got worse. It started to rain and the thigh saw the opponent play and be more aggressive. At 8 minutes, Elvis takes a corner kick, David Duarte goes up alone and heads into the back of the goal, opening the scoring for the Esmeraldian team. Even after leaving behind the scoreboard, the Thigh had a bad game. At 14, after a cross, Bruno Mezenga also tested with his head to extend the score.

Verdão had a lot of difficulties to create, also due to the faded journeys of Igor passion and Waguininho, who weren’t as versatile as in other games.

After the goal, Morínigo soon made three changes, joining the team Robinho, Val and Gui Azevedo, in the vacancies of Rafinha, Matheus Sales and Igor Paixão, respectively. Coritiba tried to return to the game, looking to make the game more difficult.

At 30, after a cross, after much confusion, Biro played for the ball, which hit Diego do Goiás and crossed the line, being validated by the VAR.

Coritiba was looking for a draw, but abused Biro’s crosses, which goalkeeper Tadeu was able to defend. Thigh paid dearly for the defensive way they played and couldn’t compete, in a game that was worth a lot. End of game, Goiás beat Coritiba by 2-1. Next, Coxa will host, next Sunday, Brasil de Pelotas at Couto Pereira.

Datasheet

Goiás 2 x 1 Coritiba

Location: Serrinha Stadium, in Goiânia/GO

Date: 11/10/2021

Time: 9:30 pm

Broadcast: RPC and Premiere

Referee: Paulo César Zanovelli da Silva (MG).

Assistants: Felipe Alan Costa de Oliveira (MG) and Celso Luiz da Silva (MG).

VAR: Marco Aurélio Fazekas Ferreira (MG)

Goals: David Duarte 8 2/T, Bruno Mezenga 14 2Q (Goiás) and Diego (GC) 30/2T.

Yellow cards: Rezende, Alef Manga, Fellipe Bastos (GOI); Igor Paixão, Luciano Castán (CFC)

Goiás: Tadeu; Diego, David Duarte, Reynaldo and Artur; Caio Vinicius (Luan Dias), Rezende (Iago Mendonça), Fellipe Bastos and Elvis; Nicolas (Bruno Mezenga) and Alef Manga (Dadá Belmonte).

Technician: Glauber Ramos

Coritiba: Wilson; Nathaniel (João Victor), Henrique, Luciano Castán and Guilherme Biro; Willian Farias, Matheus Sales (Val) and Rafinha (Robinho); Waguininho, Igor Paixão (Gui Azevedo) and Léo Gamalho (Willian Alves).

Technician: Gustavo Morínigo

NEW: Click here to enter the COXAnautas Channel on Telegram and receive first-hand all the news about Coritiba.

This channel is open to everyone and will serve as an agile information channel on the website for the fans.