Inflation: Why US Prices Soared to the Highest Level in 3 Decades

The cost of living in the United States has soared.

The inflation rate in October reached 6.2% in the last 12 months, the highest value recorded in the country in 30 years, according to the US government statistics agency. In comparison, the index in Brazil is already at 10.25%.

Food, fuel, automobiles and housing are some of the products whose price increases drove this historic record in the US.

As in Brazil, rising inflation has been a growing concern for consumers as purchasing power declines. Products like meat, fish and eggs have risen more than other foods, and gasoline prices have peaked in the past seven years.