Ingenuity flies for the 15th time on Mars and will return to the place where it all started

This weekend, Ingenuity completed its 15th flight on Mars. The new adventure of the small helicopter was announced by officials from NASA’s Jet Propulsion Laboratory (JPL) in a Twitter post. The flight was the second made after the solar conjunction and lasted just over 2 minutes, also marking the beginning of Ingenuity’s return journey to the starting point of its journey

According to NASA, the flight lasted 128.8 seconds and the helicopter took the opportunity to take photographs of scientific interest, which will be processed and analyzed shortly. Although the publication does not provide an exact date on which the flight took place, the photos from the mission show that Ingenuity flew to Mars last Saturday (6). This was the second flight carried out during the Martian summer to test conditions during the period.

the #MarsHelicopter successfully completed its 15th flight on Mars. It flew for 128.8 seconds.

According to Ingenuity team leader Teddy Tzanetos, the helicopter was planned to travel approximately 406 m horizontally, traveling at 17.9 km/h, 12 m above the ground. The new flight took place after solar conjunction, a period of approximately two weeks in which the Sun is between Mars and Earth and, to avoid the risk of interference that could impair communication, robots on the Red Planet were temporarily without new commands.

This was the second time Ingenuity had flown spinning its rotors at 2,700 revolutions per minute (RPM) — in comparison, the first 13 flights were at 2,500 RPM. The move was necessitated by the current season at Jezero Crater — as it’s summer there, the air is less dense than it was before. “This flight will generate high RPM performance, which the team will use to design and refine future flights in lower density air,” explained Tzanetos.

Now, Ingenuity begins its journey back to the region called Wright Brothers Field, where it took its first flight in April of this year. It will still take him between four and seven flights to get there, and the team is still planning new software to enable new navigation capabilities along the way. The Perseverance rover will accompany Ingenuity, and when they get there, the robotic explorers will travel north to the east side of the Sietah region. Afterwards, they must head to the delta of the old river.

