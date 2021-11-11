INSS benefit amount will increase in 2022. Understand

Annually, the minimum wage is readjusted according to the inflation accumulated in the previous year, according to the projection of the INPC (National Consumer Price Index). This is a measure provided for by law whose purpose is to prevent the worker from losing purchasing power.

In theory, the readjustment maintains the worker’s standard of living as the national floor increases in proportion to the market’s products and services, so that the citizen does not need to give up anything.

The latest INPC estimate points to an inflation of 9.1%. If this forecast is confirmed, the minimum wage will increase from R$1,100 to R$1,200 in 2022.

Benefits that will be readjusted in 2022

In addition to the minimum wage, benefits granted by the government must also accompany inflation, that is, they will undergo adjustments in their value, which includes those of a social security and labor nature.

PIS/Pasep allowance

In the PIS/Pasep allowance, the impact is quite clear, given that the maximum amount paid for the benefit is equivalent to the current minimum wage, that is, the ceiling will be R$ 1200 instead of the current ones.

In addition, the other amounts granted by the salary bonus will also be changed proportionally. The minimum is paid to beneficiaries who worked with a formal contract for at least 30 days during the base year, in which case they receive the proportional of 1/12, that is, 1 month of the total of 12.

Therefore, if the total of R$ 1,200 is paid to workers who worked with a formal contract during the 12 months of the year, then, in 2022, the salary bonus will grant R$ 100 per month worked.

Safe unemployment

Regarding unemployment insurance, the benefit is calculated according to the last 3 salaries received by the worker, so that it will be paid in 3 or 5 installments, depending on how many times it has already been requested.

However, it is necessary to understand that any and all benefits are part of a floor, that is, the minimum amount paid in unemployment insurance will be equivalent to a minimum wage, R$ 1,200 in the case of 2022.

INSS benefits

The benefits provided by the National Institute of Social Security (INSS) will follow the same logic, starting from one floor. It must be understood that no benefit granted by the agency can be granted at an amount below the minimum wage.

Furthermore, in addition to the minimum paid, the other amounts granted change. If we take as an example the ceiling paid by the INSS, currently at R$6,433.57, with the readjustment to R$1,200, this amount would rise to around R$6,546. Check out some of the main benefits paid by the INSS: