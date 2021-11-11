Instagram will win subscription system; check the price

(Photo by KIRILL KUDRYAVTSEV/AFP via Getty Images)

It is not yet known when the tool will be implemented, nor how much Instagram will charge for its use

According to Mosseri, the resource was already being planned since the beginning of the year.

In Brazil, the price should reach R$ 5.50 for the monthly subscription to the service

After Twitter released its Superfollow tool to all iOS users and TikTok started testing its tipping system, now it’s Instagram’s turn to help its platform creators monetize their profiles.

According to digital market intelligence companies Sensor Tower and Apptopia, the photo app has recently incorporated new internal shopping tools into its code. For now, the change will only be available to US users.

Called Instagram Subscriptions (Instagram Subscriptions, in free translation), the service is apparently similar to Twitter’s Superfollow, in that it is possible to pay a monthly fee to the creator to be part of a select list of followers who receive exclusive content on the platform.

According to Adam Mosseri, head of the social network, this type of feature was already in his plans since the beginning of the year. The new service comes to add to Badges, virtual items that could be purchased and used during live broadcasts as a way to demonstrate support for creators.

In the United States, subscriptions cost from US$ 0.99 to US$ 4.99 (from R$ 5.40 to R$ 27.44), which may mean that the plans vary between monthly and semiannual or annual. In Brazil, it has already been discovered that the price will be fixed, costing R$ 5.50 in the monthly version.

The novelty can be seen as an attempt by Instagram to make official the already practiced existence of the sale of places in “Best Friends”, which many influencers and coaches use. Without wanting to lose a transaction made in the app, the percentage that Instagram will charge creators is still unknown.