Intention to vote for Lula reaches 45% and Bolsonaro keeps 21%, says Vox Populi

Former president Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva (PT) follows with a good advantage in voting intentions for 2022. This is what the institute’s research confirms Vox Populi, commissioned by the Workers’ Party and released on Thursday 11. The survey showed the PT member varying between 44% and 45% depending on the scenario appointed for the first round and Jair Bolsonaro in second place, with 21%.

After Lula and Bolsonaro, who appears better in the dispute is Ciro Gomes (PDT) with 4% and 5%. Sergio Moro (Podemos) and José Luiz Datena (PSD) have 3%, regardless of the scenario. João Doria (PSDB), Eduardo Leite (PSDB) and Luiz Henrique Mandetta (DEM) appear with only 1%. Rodrigo Pacheco (PSD) did not score.

According to the survey, the PT also leads in the possibilities researched for the second round. Lula appears with 52% against the current president, who has 24%. In a dispute with Ciro Gomes, Lula would have 49% against only 15% of the opponent. João Doria, in turn, would have 10% and the PT would have 53%.

The former president also appears at the forefront in the spontaneous survey, in which the names of possible candidates are not mentioned. In this case, the PT member has 28% of the preference, Bolsonaro 15%, Ciro is mentioned by 2% of respondents and Moro scores 1%.

Brazil dissatisfied

The survey also measured the population’s satisfaction with the current situation in Brazil. In all, 78% of respondents indicated that they were dissatisfied when describing how they feel about the country today, and 19% said they are satisfied.

Respondents also assessed their current way of life when compared to the previous decade: 48% of Brazilians said that they now live much worse than in Brazil ten years ago. Another 19% indicated that the deterioration was slight and only 16% considered that the country had improved a little (11%) or a lot (5%) in this period.

Bolsonaro down

Bolsonaro’s performance evaluation was also measured by Vox Populi. In all, 51% of Brazilians said the former captain’s performance was negative and 19% said they saw the president’s actions in a positive way. In May this year, the negative assessment was 48% and the positive 22%.

Asked whether or not they approve of Bolsonaro’s performance, 69% of Brazilians said they disapproved of the former captain’s performance in Planalto. Only 27% approve at least a little of the president’s actions.

For the Vox Populi survey, 2,000 people were interviewed in all regions of the country, between October 30th and November 4th. The margin of error is 2.2 percentage points and the confidence interval is 95%.

Check out the full survey:

pollvoxpopuli-nov21