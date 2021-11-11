Inter contests arbitration in defeat to Juventude and will complain to CBF | International

Inter’s management stated that it will make a formal complaint to the CBF about the role of arbitration in the defeat to Juventude. At a press conference, the soccer vice-president Emílio Papaléo Zin protested for not taking a penalty on Rodrigo Dourado in the final minutes of the match and also for the lack of extra time.

The manager’s interview about the game at Alfredo Jaconi escaped the club’s routine. Only coach Diego Aguirre usually grants an interview after matches. And in his speech, Papaléo made clear the management’s dissatisfaction with what happened.

– We will make a formal complaint. It doesn’t go far. There is an unpreparedness of the whistleblower. I don’t understand why the VAR didn’t call the judge. Is there any doubt that it was a penalty? I do not think so. We’ll make the complaint, but we’re tired of it. Players get discouraged. The criterion, the replacement time, is not understood. We had a stop in Juventude’s goal, which I don’t even enter if it was an offside or not. Just the time. The absence in the Youth area was no different from the Market. It’s difficult to play football like this – he fired.

see more

+ Aguirre justifies oscillation: “We put a lot of energy into Gre-Nal”

+ Analysis: worn-out team and failures prevent Inter from returning to the G-6

1 of 1 Inter complained about Douglas’s move against Rodrigo Dourado at the end of the match — Photo: Reproduction / Premiere Inter complained about Douglas’s move against Rodrigo Dourado at the end of the match — Photo: Reproduction / Premiere

Papaléo was also asked about the fluctuations of Inter in Brasileirão. After a victory at Gre-Nal, the team missed the chance to score against an opponent in the relegation zone. A positive result against Juventude would put Inter closer to the G-4 and a direct seat to the next Libertadores.

In the evaluation of the soccer vice, the team’s recent phase is not a problem. The manager gave a vote of confidence for the work of Diego Aguirre and the group of players for the sequel to the Brasileirão:

– We have the third best campaign in the returno, in seventh place, four points behind the fourth. Fluminense is down, Corinthians lost. There is no easy game. I don’t see instability. The fans know the team, the coach found the game pattern. Let’s get the vacancy. I do not have any doubt.

The Voice of the Fans – Luka Pumes: “Inter can’t be small like this!”

Without winning in the last games as a visitor, Inter returns to Beira-Rio for the next round. Colorado receives the Athletico-PR. Still waiting for the return of Taison, Moises and Daniel from the medical department, the team will also have the absence of Yuri Alberto.