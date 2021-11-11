Interview: The Rock reveals secrets of “Red Alert”, improvised with Ryan Reynolds and tells who was more fearful in the action scenes; watch!

After much anticipation, we will finally be able to watch the union of Dwayne Johnson, Gal Gadot and Ryan Reynolds in “Red Alert“. The film arrives on Netflix next Friday (12) and, to warm up the atmosphere, the team from hugogloss.com had a chat with none other than The Rock!

In the film, the star plays John Hartley, an FBI agent who needs to team up with scammer Nolan Booth (Reynolds) in order to capture the most wanted art thief in the world, known as Bispo (Gadot).

behind the scenes secrets

In addition to showing chemistry on screen, the actors also seem to have had a lot of fun and come together behind the scenes, despite their very different personalities. In the interview, Dwayne revealed, for example, that Gal was the bravest in the action scenes, and Ryan was the most fearful. Can you imagine?

The secrets didn’t stop there and Johnson conceded that the “Wonder Woman” star was also the one who got the most food from the buffet on set. “She really enjoys the set a lot, as she should. I don’t think Ryan and I eat snacks”, she revealed, adding that, among the three, Gal would probably be the best FBI investigator in real life.

With Reynolds, the atmosphere was very in tune. According to The Rock, the two even improvised several scenes in the film. “We love to improvise. Wherever he goes, I go, and where I go, he follows. I think you can see it on screen and it’s really cool to follow this chemistry and this comic relationship unfolding on screen. I really liked”, praised.

However, the close relationship ended up screwing up some takes, as Dwayne couldn’t stop laughing with his colleague on the recordings. “I think Ryan makes the most jokes, his role, in a lot of ways, was that one, but the one who laughs the most is me”, he explained. “I can’t hold back the laugh so I laugh all the time and I screw up the recordings”, completed.

In addition to the untimely laughter, the star even ended up confessing one more “flaw” of his in the recordings: he was the one who took the longest to get ready and ready. “I was late every day!”, he admitted, with good humor. If even Dwayne Johnson is late, it’s okay for us to miss the time now or another, right?

Movie Knowledge Test

To get into the mood of “Red Alert”, Dwayne needed to test his knowledge in a super fun game divided into stages: first he had to guess the meaning of some words in Italian, Russian or Spanish, languages ​​spoken in some of the places that make up the production scenario. And here’s the spoiler that he better take a guide next time he travels… kkkkkk

Next, the actor needed to guess whether Cleopatra actually received gifts such as boats full of fruit and flowers, a horse in iron armor, and even a giraffe from her subjects in Ancient Egypt. “I know history, I think I’ll do it well”, he added. Did it work?

Finally, The Rock still needed to put his memory to work and say who, between him, Ryan and Gal, had said every sentence in the film. “I better not miss any of these!”, twisted as he chuckled. Impossible not to have fun together!

