iPhone falls from a moving plane and takes no damage

In recent years, Apple has invested heavily in the structural strength of iPhones, with technologies like Ceramic Shield to prevent cell phones from breaking the screen in stronger shocks. The resource may have been providential for a model to have survived intact during an episode that occurred at Orlando Executive airport, located in the United States.

It is unknown which iPhone model fell from the plane (Image: Eric Mockaitis/Canaltech)

The pilot of a twin-engine plane that had just taken off realized that he had dropped the device while still on the airport runway, and was able to locate it using Find My, a positional tracking service for Apple products. According to information displayed, the iPhone was lying about a kilometer from the beginning of the runway, a little more to the right in relation to the center line that serves as a reference for the positioning of the aircraft.

The data was transmitted by radio to airport employees, who then went to look for the device. According to the dialogue posted on YouTube, Find My was able to identify exactly where the smartphone was, which made searches easier. However, the biggest surprise came the moment the iPhone was located on the ground — it was turned on normally, all functions were intact and not even the screen was damaged.

The fact left those responsible for the command tower impressed. Before the smartphone was recovered, the operator pointed out that “it would be good news for Apple if it [o iPhone] it still works.” Shortly after receiving the information that even the front panel was intact, he joked: “the cell phone should be inside a cinder block or something like that, it’s not possible!”.

It was not disclosed which model survived the crash, so there is no way to be sure that it was a device from the iPhone 12 or iPhone 13 line, which received structural reinforcements compared to previous generations. It is likely to have fallen at a horizontal velocity of approximately 60 miles per hour (ie, somewhere around 96 kilometers per hour) beyond the height of the cabin.

The complete dialogue between the command tower operator and the ground worker can be seen in the video below (in English):

Source: PhoneArena