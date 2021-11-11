Iron ore futures soar after Evergrande avoids default By Reuters



by Enrico De la Cruz

(Reuters) – Prices for ferrous and steel products on China’s commodity futures exchanges rose on Thursday after reports that China everlarge Group (HK:) (OTC:) had made payments to bondholders, avoiding a destabilizing default.

Traders’ concerns about China’s indebted real estate sector have recently weighed on steel and steel prices, which were already under pressure due to weak domestic demand for the materials.

The most-traded building trader for January delivery on the Shanghai Futures Exchange hit a daily high of 8% before closing the day’s trading up 7.4% at 4,443 yuan ($695.13) a ton, extending a night rally along with iron ore.

January’s most active iron ore on the Dalian Commodity Exchange advanced 6.8% to RMB 570.50/tonne, recovering from Wednesday’s one-year low.

“Prices rebounded later in the session (on Wednesday) after Evergrande said it had made the payment on at least two bonds,” said Daniel Hynes, senior commodities strategist at ANZ.

Hot rolled coil rose 8%.

Other steel inputs also rebounded, with coking coal rising 6.2% and coke gaining 6.8%.

Weak demand and rising inventories, however, continued to weigh on spot iron ore prices in China, the world’s largest steel producer, with 62% grade reaching an 18-month low at $90 a ton in Thursday, showed data from consultancy SteelHome.

“Iron ore prices are expected to find a floor close to current levels. But restrictions on China’s steel production are likely to remain until after the Beijing Winter Olympics (in February), so the rally looks limited in the short term. term,” Hynes said.