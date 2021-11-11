Iron ore futures soar after Evergrande avoids default

Prices of ferrous and steel products on futures exchanges in commodities gives China rose this Thursday, after information that the China Evergrande Group he had made payments to bondholders, avoiding a destabilizing default.

Traders’ Concerns About Indebtedness real estate sector from China recently weighed on steel and iron ore prices, which were already under pressure due to weak domestic demand for the materials.

the rebar of steel The most-traded building for January delivery on the Shanghai Futures Exchange hit a daily high of 8% before ending day trades up 7.4% at 4,443 yuan ($695.13) a ton , extending a night rally along with the iron ore.

January’s most active iron ore on the Dalian Commodity Exchange advanced 6.8% to 570.50 yuan a tonne, recovering from Wednesday’s one-year low.

“Prices rebounded later in the session (on Wednesday) after Evergrande said it had made the payment on at least two bonds,” said Daniel Hynes, senior commodities strategist at ANZ.

Hot rolled coil rose 8%.

Other steel inputs also rebounded, with coking coal up 6.2% and coke gaining 6.8%.

Weak demand and rising inventories, however, continued to weigh on spot iron ore prices in China, the world’s largest steel producer, with 62% grade reaching an 18-month low at $90 a ton in Thursday, showed data from consultancy SteelHome.

“The expectation is that iron ore prices will find a floor close to current levels. But restrictions on China’s steel production are likely to remain until after the Beijing Winter Olympics (in February), so the rally looks limited in the near term,” Hynes said.