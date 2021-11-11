Is your computer running slow? See why swapping from HD to SSD will do – 11/09/2021

Your computer is old and the operating system takes time to load. Before thinking about buying a new PC or notebook, one option is to replace a component that can double the speed to perform simple functions such as starting Windows, surfing the internet or even accessing heavier programs.

It is the SSD (Solid State Disk), which is an evolution compared to HD (Hard Disk), present in most older computers. The big difference when using one in place of the other is how quickly it accesses the information stored in it.

And the good news is that buying an SSD isn’t as expensive today as it used to be. Searching retailers, you can find 240GB SATA-standard models for around R$250 — in 2018, one of those cost R$350. In other words, you spend less than a tenth of the price of a new mid-range notebook, which it costs around R$3,000. It’s worth mentioning that before buying an SSD it’s necessary to find out what type of port your computer’s motherboard has available: SATA or M2.

While the SSD works like a kind of pendrive, with electrical pulses recording data in a circuit, the HD uses a magnetic needle to record and read data — like a record player playing a vinyl record. This last process is more “bureaucratic”, making access to information slower.

Detail of a hard disk needle Image: Getty Images

the difference in practice

In most cases, one of the biggest performance bottlenecks for computers is the data transfer rate of a conventional HD. The number itself can vary depending on the rotation speed of that component (measured in RPM, rotations per minute), but in a common type part, it is close to 150 MB/s for both read and write.

On the simplest SSD models this rate easily exceeds 500 MB/s for read and 300 MB/s for write.

In summary: a computer equipped with the component will read data three times faster than a regular hard drive and at least store information twice as fast.

“The speed at which it records and reads data is its main advantage. It is also less subject to physical damage, as it has no moving parts, unlike a conventional HD”, said Sérgio Jorge Matos, technical assistance technician Gameteczone , in São Paulo, in conversation with Tilt.

SATA connection SSD drive on the back of a notebook Image: Getty Images

He also points out that replacing a conventional hard drive with an SSD usually represents an immediate performance gain:

Of course, other issues, such as the type of connection to the motherboard, can limit performance a bit. But generally speaking, an SSD is faster than an HD

SSD x HD

To test this performance difference in practice, Tilt took measurements using a Dell notebook equipped with an Intel Core i5 processor, 4 GB of RAM memory and a Windows 10 operating system.

The idea was simple: clone the HD content onto an SSD and see how much time it takes for simple tasks like turning on the computer or opening a web browser. In the case of HD, we use a 5400 RPM model originally present in the notebook. As for the SSD, the model used was a Crucial MX300.

Matos was responsible for both data migration and component installation. Both procedures are simple, and anyone with even the slightest familiarity with electronic components can do it at home.

If you are unsure of a replacement, seek professional help as you could violate your computer’s warranty terms and could damage electronic components with your body’s electrostatic electricity.

With a normal hard drive, between the time you pressed the button to turn the notebook on until Windows 10 finished loading and was ready to be used, 1 minute and 8 seconds passed. A real eternity for many people.

Even after that time, opening programs with Windows Explorer or even the Start menu ended up causing performance hits. The reason for this is that the disk was still running processes and was at 100% of its capacity.

With the system stabilized, it was time to open a common program. We chose Google Chrome, the internet browser that, in this configuration, took just over 7 seconds to be available for use.

After the test was done with the HD, it was time to remove the component and install the SSD. Right away, the performance was impressive: between pressing the on/off button on the notebook and it being ready for use, just 24 seconds passed, less than half the cost of a common HD. To open the Chrome browser, it took just over 2 seconds.

In addition to the shorter time, the notebook usage experience has also been transformed. Simple actions like accessing the Start menu or using the taskbar search field became much more fluid. The notebook was also quieter since there was no disk reading data all the time, and also cooler.

Advantages and disadvantages

We’ve already seen that SSDs put the common hard drives to shame in terms of speed and impact resistance. The cost-effectiveness in terms of improved performance is also interesting.

On the other hand, SSDs tend to have a shorter lifespan than hard drives and a limited size offering when it comes to data recording capacity.

While the most common models, 240GB or 500GB are reasonably priced, SSD versions with 1TB or more capacity can cost a few thousand reais. In the case of HDs, it is common to find models of 1 TB or more for affordable prices. On some computers it is common, for example, to use an SSD to load the operating system and heavy programs, and keep hard drives for file storage

This issue of capacity, however, is somewhat relative, as both file, document and photo storage in the cloud and streaming services have become increasingly popular, making the demand for physical space less and less.

*With information from Rodrigo Lara published in 2018.