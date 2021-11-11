Isadora Pompeo posted a photo with Nego do Borel and was criticized

the gospel singer Isadora Pompeo, 22, was the target of criticism on social media after reposting a photo with the singer Nego do Borel, involved in some controversies. The image was initially shared by the artist, who attended the young woman’s show and did not spare praise for her.

“Blessed Isadora Pompeo, she sings too much. It was a pleasure to watch you closely”, wrote the ex-participant of ‘A Fazenda 13’. Then the gospel singer reposted the photo in her Instagram Stories, and also left a message for Nego do Borel:

“Amen, I believe in what God can and wants to do from the inside out in you. Firm your feet on the rock and nothing will shake you anymore”, declared the famous in its publication. Nonetheless, some netizens didn’t like seeing the singer alongside the controversial artist.

“I opened Isadora Pompeo’s Stories and ran into Borel, I hate it”, said one person. “How Isadora Pompeo manages to side with Nego do Borel knowing everything he has done”, asked another. “Isadora Pompeo with Nego do Borel kkkkkkkkk puts dude”, fired one more.

Isadora Pompeo reposed photo with Nego do Borel (Photo: Reproduction/Instagram)

I opened Isadora pompeo’s stories I ran into Borel, what a hate — I.ᶜʳᶠ (@wetyles) November 9, 2021

como a Isadora Pompeo consegue ficar do lado do nego do borel sabendo tudo oq ele fez vei — Hanna (@hannaIima) November 9, 2021

isadora pompeo posting story with nego do borel, congratulations on your ridiculous attitude — ؘ (@povmaxon) November 9, 2021

que rolê é esse da Isadora Pompeo com o nego do borel? Disgusting — nanda (@jdbsouvenir) November 10, 2021

A Isadora pompeo com o nego do Borel kkkkkkkkk puts cara — Baiana 🖇 (@opttrouxinha) November 9, 2021

