ISS will maneuver to dodge a piece of satellite that China destroyed in 2007

After a series of delays, the launch of the Crew-3 mission was scheduled to take place this Wednesday, at 23:03 (GMT), taking four astronauts towards the International Space Station (ISS). However, a few hours before the mission is launched, the ISS will need to perform a diversion maneuver on a piece of space junk from an anti-satellite weapon test carried out by China in 2007.

The object in question has been cataloged as “35114” by NASA and can also be found as “1999-025DKS”. It is the result of a test in which China launched a suborbital missile at the weather satellite Fengyun-1C, destroying it and releasing thousands of small fragments. Originally, the satellite was in a high orbit, but interactions with the atmosphere have been dragging the debris closer to Earth — and now into the path of the space station.

Representation of satellite debris orbits one month after test execution (Image: Public domain)

Joel Montalbano, program manager for the International Space Station, said the ISS team is monitoring the object and planning a diversion maneuver, which will be carried out approximately six hours before launch. According to Roscosmos, the Russian space agency, the maneuver will begin at 5:15 pm (GMT) and the thrusters of the Progress MS-18 cargo ship, coupled to the orbital laboratory, will be activated for 361 seconds to aid in the diversion.

Jonathan McDowell, an astronomer who monitors and catalogs objects in space, noted that the closest approximation of the two objects appears to take place on November 12th — according to him, the destruction of the satellite created more than 3,500 known debris, thousands of them. continue in orbit. Fortunately, Montabalno said the maneuver won’t affect the launch of the Crew-3, as the Crew Dragon capsule will make it to the station without major problems. “We had an orbital correction maneuver planned for the 16th, and this will be done early to take care of that,” he explained. From time to time, the ISS needs to trigger thrusters to correct its orbit.

Source: Space.com