it is false that governments are installing sex toys in playgrounds

Disinformation circulates on social media

Erotic object was part of the recording set of a comedy movie

Content with similar content has already been disowned by Yahoo! News

The image of a toboggan shaped similar to that of the genitals in a playground has been shared on social media. The post’s description, which circulates in several languages, says the photo could prove that communist governments are installing these objects in playgrounds around the world, but that’s not true.

When performing a reverse search in image search engines, it is possible to find a text from the Hollywood North Buzz website, dedicated to film coverage in the United States, stating that the object would be part of the set of a comedy movie.

Image shared on social media was made for use in a comedy movie (Photo: Playback/Twitter)

A search for the image shows that the art blog exclaim! attributes the toy to a production by actor and director Seth Rogen. However, the toy was installed for film production scenes.

Furthermore, a search for the image also does not show that the object was installed in playgrounds around the world. The report of Yahoo! News already verified pieces of disinformation with similar content.