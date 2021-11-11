‘It was him’ · TV News

In Um Lugar ao Sol, Lara (Andréia Horta) will see Christian (Cauã Reymond) on the street. The former valet will have been presumed dead, but she will recognize him in a luxury car in central Rio de Janeiro. The couple will exchange looks, and the girl will be sure that her lover is alive: “It was him”, will tell the chef in the 9:00 pm soap opera on Globo.

The humble twin played by Cauã Reymond will take advantage of a mistake to change places with his brother. He will be in front of his relative this Wednesday (10) and will tell that he made a debt to bandits with the intention of collecting money to pay Ravi’s (Juan Paiva) bail.

Renato (Cauã Reymond) will try to solve his relative’s financial problems, but will be killed when negotiating with drug dealers from Morro do Camelo. Lara, who will be looking for her boyfriend, will hear the shots and recognize the body as if it were Christian’s.

Devastated, the protagonist will move to the city of Noca (Marieta Severo) hoping to overcome her grief. However, she will be passing through Rio de Janeiro on the day of the wedding of the “dead”, who will have assumed the place of the pampered boy, with Barbara (Alinne Moraes).

The cook will see the groom’s car and scream for him. She will run after the car and almost get run over. The grandmother of Minas Gerais will then reprimand her. “Daughter, for God’s sake, what was that?”, asks the veteran. “I saw Christian! I swear! In that car, that round the corner,” he will say.

Noca will say that he believes in Lara, but will convince her granddaughter that it was a prank played on her head and will take her to the hotel where they will be staying in Lícia Manzo’s serials.

Um Lugar ao Sol is a novel written by Lícia Manzo and will have 107 chapters. The plot is all recorded due to the Covid-19 pandemic. Check out the summaries of the chapters of the nine soap opera that the TV news publishes daily.

