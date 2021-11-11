IZA and Teló ‘treat’ per participant; review 1st night of Tira-teima | 2021

The 1st night of Tira-Teima yielded surprises for the public and also for the technicians. We had:

✅ fire on the ‘stage’

✅ surprises for participants

✅ technicians serving everything, including looks

✅ Teló and IZA ‘joking’ per participant

✅ And even a participant thinking that one of the technicians had not ‘liked him’

Can that, @production? The rule is clear: Come and we’ll tell you everything!

Participants presented themselves in pairs and only one was chosen by each coach. What happened then? The ‘Caught’ button went to game and some talents went to different teams.

Anna Julia, who was from Team Brown, went to Teló Team; Jamily Diwaly went to the IZA team; Ana Luiza Postingher went to the Lulu Team.

Anna Júlia, Jamily Diwaly and Ana Luiza Postingher change teams

+++ This 1st night of Tira-teima was 🔥🔥🔥! Jeska & Neko spoke about the influence of their choice of song on the success of the participants. Listen to the Logbook 👇

Michel Teló uses 'caught' on 'The Voice Brasil'

⭐ IZA and Teló compete for participant

On account of ‘Peguei’, the technicians IZA and Teló also ‘were a bit strange’. The two competed for Jamily Diwaly, who was from Team Lulu. The participant was surprised with the result, in the end, she thanked both of them, but she really chose the IZA team.

IZA during 'The Voice Brasil' Tira-Teima

⭐ Wonderful trends and looks

As our website says, today was the day to change clothes! 🤣🤣🤣And the technicians showed trends, accessories, looks, everything, everything, everything wonderful!

Brown bet on a velvet suit; Claudinha wore a stylish hood; Telo was in chess; IZA composed the look with a pantsuit and Lulu Santos showed her minimalist style.

Carlinhos Brown, Claudia Leitte, Michel Teló, Iza and Lulu Santos at Tira-Teima stage, at 'The Voice Brasil'

Surprises, ‘disagreements’ between technicians and ‘I got it’ mark the 1st night of Tira-teima

