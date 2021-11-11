Japan reports bird flu outbreak and slaughters more than 140,000 chickens

Japan has detected its first bird flu outbreak for the 2021 winter season, with the confirmation of a “highly pathogenic bird flu” in a farm in the northeast of the country, the country’s Ministry of Agriculture reported on Wednesday (10) .

About 143,000 chickens will be exterminated on the farm, the ministry said, adding that safe zones up to 10 km (6.2 miles) from the site have been established at the site.

“In the current situation in Japan, we do not believe that there is any possibility of avian flu being transmitted to humans through the consumption of poultry meat or eggs,” said the folder.

But an increase in the number of people infected with bird flu in China this year is becoming a source of concern among epidemiology experts, especially as the world slowly recovers from the Covid-19 pandemic.

China reported 21 human infections with the H5N6 avian influenza subtype in 2021 to the World Health Organization (WHO), compared with just five last year, with six dead and many seriously ill.

Avian flu outbreaks have also been reported in recent days and weeks in Europe, with farms in Poland being the most recent sites for infections, totaling 650,000 birds.

Last winter, Japan had its worst season on farms, with more than 3 million chickens slaughtered and a quarter of the country’s municipalities affected.

Japan has about 185 million chickens and a chicken population of 138 million, according to the Ministry of Agriculture.