JBS, Caixa Seguridade, BRF and SulAmérica announce results; see what to expect By Investing.com

By Ana Beatriz Bartolo

Investing.com – On a busy day in the balance sheet season, JBS, Oi, Caixa Seguridade and BRF release their results for the third quarter of 2021 after the end of trading.

SulAmérica, Porto Seguro, Via and SLC Agrícola also present their balance sheets.

Tomorrow, 11, before the market opens, Azul will publish its 3Q21 numbers.

See what the market expects for each company.

Tupy (SA:)

XP expects that in 3Q21 Tupy will present a net revenue of R$ 1.658 billion, an annual increase of 33%, an Ebitda of R$ 219 million, a decrease of 15%, and a net profit of R$ 112 million, a reduction of 12 %. Genial Investimentos projects an Ebitda of R$ 236 million and a net profit of R$ 85 million.

JBS (SA:)

BTG Pactual (SA:) estimates that JBS will have net revenue of R$79.498 billion in 3Q21, an annual increase of 13%, an Ebitda of R$10.601 billion, an increase of 33%, and a net result of R$4.769 billion, growth of 63%.

Genial Investimentos forecasts an Ebitda of R$ 10.358 billion and a net profit of R$ 4.943 billion. XP expects net revenue of BRL 89.793 billion, growth of 28.1% compared to 3Q20, an Ebitda of BRL 13.366 billion, an increase of 67.2%, and a net profit of BRL 7.348, an increase of 131.6%.

Security box (SA:)

For 3Q21, Caixa Seguridade should present a net profit of R$ 608 million, according to Genial Investimentos.

Equatorial (SA:)

In 3Q21, Equatorial could have net revenue of R$4.492 billion, up 7% year-on-year, according to BTG Pactual. The bank also estimates that the company will present an Ebitda of R$ 1.217 billion, a decrease of 4%, and a net result of R$ 588 million, a decrease of 19%.

Genial Investimentos expects an Ebitda of R$ 1.313 billion and a net profit of R$ 589 million. XP predicts a net income of R$ 5.221 billion, advance of 43%, an Ebitda of R$ 810 million, 5% indentation, and a net profit of R$ 705 million, a fall of 3%.

Totvs (SA:)

For 3Q21, XP projects net revenue of R$ 839 million, an increase of 23.8% compared to 3Q20, an Ebitda of R$ 187 million, an increase of 20.1%, and a net profit of R$ 86 million, growth of 8.3%. Genial Investimentos expects an Ebitda of R$225 million and a net profit of R$96 million.

BRF (SA:)

BTG Pactual estimates that BRF will have in 3Q21 a net revenue of R$ 11.894 billion, an annual increase of 20%, an Ebitda of R$ 1.359 billion, an increase of 3%, and a net result of R$ 34 million, a decrease of 116%. Genial Investimentos projects an Ebitda of R$ 1.282 billion and a net profit of R$ 198 million.

XP expects net revenue of BRL 11.910 billion, growth of 19.8% compared to 3Q20, an Ebitda of BRL 1.374 billion, an increase of 1.4%, and a net profit of BRL 48 million.

Copel (SA:)

For 3Q21, Copel should present net revenue of R$ 5.019 billion, an annual increase of 16%, according to BTG Pactual. The bank also expects the company to have an Ebitda of BRL 560 million, a drop of 48%, and a net result of BRL 367 million, a decrease of 45%.

On the other hand, XP estimates that Copel will have net revenue of BRL 4.428 billion, up 4%, an Ebitda of BRL 1.078 billion, 2% lower than in 3Q20, and a net profit of BRL 514 million, 25% drop.

Porto Seguro (SA:)

Genial Investimentos projects that Porto Seguro will have a net profit of R$ 348 million in 3Q21, while BTG Pactual expects a net result of R$ 368 million, 8% decrease compared to 3Q20.

Taesa (SA:)

Taesa may, according to BTG Pactual, have a net revenue of R$720 million in 3Q21, a 23% annual decrease, an Ebitda of R$650 million, a decrease of 1%, and a net result of R$536 million, 15% reduction. Genial Investimentos estimates an Ebitda of R$424 million and a net profit of R$278 million.

SulAmérica (SA:)

SulAmérica may present a net profit of R$ 125 million in 3Q21, according to Genial Investimentos. BTG Pactual, on the other hand, estimates net revenue of BRL 5.532 billion, an annual increase of 9%, an Ebitda of BRL 80 million, a decrease of 81%, and a net result of BRL 67 million, a drop of 77%

Locaweb (SA:)

XP projects that Locaweb will have a net revenue of R$198 million in 3Q21, 57.2% higher than that presented in 3Q20, an Ebitda of R$37 million, an increase of 3.9%, and a net profit of R$ $8 million, up 8.4%. Genial Investimentos estimates an Ebitda of R$ 55 million and a net profit of R$ 35 million.

Via (SA:)

BTG Pactual expects Via to present in 3Q21 a net revenue of R$8.225 billion, an annual increase of 5%, an Ebitda of R$971 million, a decrease of 19%, and a net result of R$263 million, a decrease of 55%. Genial Investimentos estimates an Ebitda of R$916 million and a net profit of R$264 million.

XP projects a net revenue of BRL 7.486 billion, 4.2% lower than in 3Q20, an Ebitda of BRL 412 million, a drop of 34.3%, and a net profit of BRL 123 million, a drop of 222 .8%.

Simpar (SA:)

For 3Q21, Genial Investimentos expects Simpar to have an Ebitda of R$ 1.035 billion and a net profit of R$ 223 million.

SLC Agricola (SA:)

BTG Pactual estimates that SLC Agrícola will have net revenue of R$ 1.269 billion in 3Q21, an annual increase of 69%, an Ebitda of R$ 404 million, an increase of 72%, and a net result of R$ 178 million, growth 90%.

Vivara (SA:)

XP projects that Vivara will have a net revenue of R$304 million in 3Q21, 25.1% higher than in 3Q20, an Ebitda of R$62 million, an increase of 25%, and a net profit of R$50 million, advance of 37.5%.

Aliansce Sonae (SA:)

Genial Investimentos estimates that Aliansce Sonae will present in 3Q21 an Ebitda of R$152 million and a net profit of R$37 million. BTG Pactual, on the other hand, expects net revenue of R$225 million, an annual growth of 34%, an Ebitda of R$161 million, up 53%, and a net result of R$117 million, an advance of 61%.

3R Petroleum (SA:)

BTG Pactual projects that 3R Petroleum will have net revenue of R$193 million in 3Q21, an increase of 136% compared to 3Q20, an Ebitda of R$123 million, an increase of 147%, and a net result of R$ 138 million, down 374%.

Enaut (SA:)

Enauta should present in 3Q21 an Ebitda of R$ 366 million and a net profit of R$ 139 million, according to Genial Investimentos.

Fras-le (SA:)

XP predicts that Fras-le will have net revenue of R$ 621 million in 3Q21, an annual increase of 37%, an Ebitda of R$ 100 million, growth of 8%, and a net profit of R$ 47 million, advance of 10%.

Positive (SA:)

BTG Pactual expects Positivo to present net revenue of R$728 million in 3Q21, an annual increase of 40%, an Ebitda of R$77 million, an increase of 210%, and a net result of R$36 million, a decrease of 28%.

Melnick (SA:)

For 3Q21, BTG Pactual expects Melnick’s net revenue to increase by 89% compared to 3Q20, to BRL 211 million, a 55% increase in Ebitda, to BRL 33 million, and an increase of 174% in net income, to R$28 million.

Helbor (SA:)

Helbor may present net revenue of R$ 379 million in 3Q21, 18% up on 3Q20, according to BTG Pactual, which also expects an Ebitda 90% higher, to R$ 81 million, and a net result 162% higher , to R$ 40 million.

Moura Dubeux (SA:)

Genial Investimentos projects that Moura Dubeux will have an Ebitda of R$21 million in 3Q21.

Hi (SA:)

For 3Q21, Oi may present an Ebitda of R$ 1.290 billion and a loss of R$ 1.724 billion, according to Genial Investimentos.

Banrisul (SA:)

XP projects that Banrisul will have a net profit of R$ 219 million in 3Q21, an increase of 86% compared to the same period last year. XP expects a net profit of R$ 239 million and BTG Pactual estimates a net result of R$ 245 million, an annual increase of 108%.

Electromedia (SA:)

Genial Investimentos expects Eletromídia to present in 3Q21 an Ebitda of R$ 39 million and a net profit of R$ 15 million.

Even (SA:)

For 3Q21, BTG Pactual believes that Even should have an annual increase of 31% in net revenue, to R$ 567 million, an increase of 48% in Ebitda, to R$ 106 million, and a growth of 70% in the net result, to R$69 million. Genial Investimentos estimates an Ebitda of R$58 million and a net profit of R$57 million.

Blue (SA:)

Genial Investimentos estimates that Azul will have an Ebitda of R$359 million in 3Q21 and a loss of R$774 million.