JBS (JBSS3) announces payment of R$ 2.37 billion in dividends

THE JBS (JBSS3) announced on Wednesday (10) the distribution of interim dividends, based on the net income calculated in the financial statements drawn up on June 30, 2021, in the total amount of R$ 2.37 billion. The unit value, in turn, is R$1.00 per common share.

Will be able to receive the JBS dividends investors with shares in the company by the end of trading on November 16th. At JBS shares will be traded as ex-dividends from the following day, November 17th. Payment will be made on the 24th of the same month.

The company reiterates that the value of dividends per share is estimated and may vary due to any change in the number of treasury shares.

JBS ended today’s trading session at a modest increase of 0.32%, with its shares trading at R$37.86. The company has had a positive balance this year, having accumulated growth of 61.73% in 2021.

Market expectation for JBS balance sheet

According to Bank of America (BOAC34), JBS’ Brazilian operations are improving, with higher prices and a slowdown in costs (mainly cattle). Analysts expect the EBITDA Brazil remains stable from a year earlier, while US results are expected to increase.

“We estimate an Ebitda of US$ 2.1 billion, 125% higher year-on-year and 10% higher than last quarter, as beef prices continue to rise and spreads widen.”

the margins of pig meat in the US should also improve in the quarter and in the year, says a report by BofA, due to lower pork costs, pressured by lower Chinese demand.

With this, the bank makes a purchase recommendation for the shares of the JBS, reinforcing expectations of record Ebitda and good numbers for US operations.