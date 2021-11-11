JBS (JBSS3) sees earnings jump 142% in Q3 to R$7.6 billion; company approves dividend of BRL 1 per share

(Shutterstock)

SAO PAULO – JBS (JBSS3) recorded a 142% increase in net income in the third quarter of 2021 on an annual comparison basis, from BRL 3.312 billion to BRL 7.585 billion.

Once again, the performance was boosted by operations in North America, which offset some adversities in Brazil, according to the balance released this Wednesday (10).

In the third quarter of 2021, JBS recorded consolidated net revenue of R$92.6 billion, which represents an increase of 32.2% over the same period in 2020. The company highlighted that it recorded growth in reais in all the business units: Seara (+38.2%), JBS Brazil (+35.3%), JBS USA Beef (+34.2%), JBS USA Pork (+42.2%), and PPC (+ 21%).

Adjusted earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization (Ebitda) totaled R$ 13.9 billion, up 74.2% on an annual basis. The adjusted Ebitda margin (Ebitda on net revenue) was 15%, 3.6 percentage points above the annual comparison basis.

In the quarter, cash flow from operating activities was R$ 10.8 billion, an increase of 40% due to

mainly from the improvement in operating performance. Free cash flow, after adding property, plant and equipment, interest paid and received, totaled R$7.3 billion. Excluding the impact of PPC’s R$1.1 billion antitrust payment, free cash flow for the quarter would have been R$8.4 billion, the company pointed out.

In dollars, net debt went from US$ 9.1 billion in 3Q20 to US$ 11.2 billion in 3Q21 and leverage reduced from 1.60x to 1.49x in the same period. Net debt in reais increased from R$51.5 billion in 3Q20 to R$61.0 billion in 3Q21, with leverage decreasing from 1.83x to 1.52x in the period.

business units

JBS highlighted that the harvest recorded net revenue of R$9.6 billion, an increase of 38.2% compared to 3Q20,

as a result of 20.4% higher volumes and a 14.7% increase in the average sales price.

Sales in the domestic market, which accounted for 51% of the unit’s revenue in the period, totaled R$4.9 billion, 44% higher than in 3Q20. The category of prepared products maintained the growth trend and registered an increase of 4.0% in volume and 19.9% ​​in the average sale price.

The company highlighted that, in the foreign market, net revenue was R$4.7 billion, which represents an increase of 32.6% compared to 3Q20, thanks to a growth of 19.7% in the volume sold and 10 .7% on the average price of

sale.

“In 3Q21, the scenario for production costs, especially for feed, remained challenging”, pointed out the company, which pointed out that the increase in cost has been partially offset by the transfer of prices, combined with a better mix of markets, channels and products, in addition to the company’s management focus on operational efficiency and innovation.

THE JBS Brazil posted net revenue of R$ 15.5 billion, 35.3% higher than in 3Q20, despite the 11% reduction in the number of cattle processed in the period, explained by the shortage of raw materials and the temporary suspension of Brazilian exports to China, which took place in early September.

In the Brazilian domestic market, which accounted for 49% of that unit, net revenue grew by 22.6% year on year, mainly due to the increase of 44.3% in the average selling price in the beef category in nature, although volume 17% lower amid a more challenging economic environment.

The foreign market was the highlight of the quarter, with net revenue posting a significant increase of 50.1% when compared to 3Q20, reaching the mark of R$7.9 billion, mainly due to the 25.0% growth in volume and 26.7% in the average sale price of fresh beef.

Regarding the JBS USA BEEF, net revenue in 3Q21 was R$38.6 billion, a growth of 34.2% compared to 3Q20, with an Ebitda of R$8.4 billion, and an Ebitda margin of 21.8%. These results include the impact of the 2.8% appreciation of the average exchange rate, which went from R$ 5.38 in 3Q20 to R$ 5.23 in 3Q21.

“Demand for beef continues to grow in North American markets. Progress on Covid-19 vaccinations accelerated the reopening and rebuilding of the foodservice channel while retail sales remained strong, impacting meat prices. On the other hand, operating costs were also higher, mainly due to increases in labor costs and benefits, as well as freight and storage”, pointed out the company.

JBS also points out that global demand for beef also remains very strong, particularly in Asia, which currently accounts for over 75% of total US beef exports. “China continues

increasing its share month after month, and has already become the 3rd largest destination for American exports of this protein. Exports are an important sales channel for North American beef”, he pointed out in the earnings release.

Dividends

The company also informed the shareholders approved the distribution of interim dividends based on net income, amounting to approximately R $ 2.3738 billion, corresponding to R $ 1 per common share.

The company emphasizes that the value of dividends per share is estimated and may vary due to

possible change in the number of shares held in treasury.

The interim dividends will be imputed to the mandatory minimum dividends for the fiscal year that will end on December 31, 2021. They will be paid according to the existing shareholding positions at the close of trading on November 16, 2021 (base date) and JBS shares will trade ex-dividend from November 17, 2021 (inclusive).

Payment will be made on November 24, 2021.

