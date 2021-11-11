JBS’ profit shoots up to R$7.6 billion in the 3rd quarter; 142% increase year-on-year | Business

JBS reported net income of BRL 7.6 billion in the third quarter, a significant increase of 142% year-on-year, again driven by the performance of operations in North America that offset adversity in Brazil, according to the balance sheet released this Wednesday (10th ).

The company’s adjusted earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization (Ebitda) reached R$ 13.9 billion, an increase of 74.2% on the same basis of comparison.

The performance was driven by JBS USA Beef, a North American beef unit, whose Ebitda rose a significant 203.9% to R$8.4 billion.

“The performance of the US is excellent,” JBS global CEO Gilberto Tomazoni told Reuters, referring to the company’s largest unit in terms of revenue.

The company’s net revenue totaled BRL 92.62 billion in the quarter, an increase of 32.2% year-on-year, recording growth in reais in all of the company’s business units: Seara (+38.2%), JBS Brazil (+35.3%), JBS USA Beef (+34.2%), JBS USA Pork (+42.2%), and PPC (+21%).

Of the total sales, around 75% of the value came from operations headquartered in North America.

In the period, around 73% of JBS’ sales were made in the domestic markets in which the company operates and 27% through exports — in the US, a relevant portion of the result is due to local consumption, mainly after the return of the food service .

Asked about the temporary suspension of beef shipments from Brazil to its main buyer, China, Tomazoni said that JBS has a global platform, and that moments like the current one in the Brazilian market are offset by positive cycles in other places where the company acts, such as the United States.

“Because it is this global platform, the impact of JBS is relative, it has a different dimension from a company that only operates in Brazil and exports to China,” he said.

“We significantly reduced our operation in Brazil (due to the Chinese suspension) because it is a situation of product mix. We adapt our factories to production and there is an adjustment to the demand of the domestic market. We do not take any measures of collective vacations because we believe that it should there is an opening,” he added.

In this context, JBS approved the distribution of interim dividends, based on net income for the current year, in the total amount of R$ 2.37 billion.

JBS commented that accumulated net income in 2021 reached R$14 billion, an amount that would already imply a minimum dividend of around R$3.5 billion to be paid in 2022, of which R$2.5 billion were advanced in August.

In the third quarter, free cash flow, after adding fixed assets, interest paid and received, totaled R$7.3 billion, added the company, which also said that investments totaled R$7.7 billion.

The company also highlighted that it ended the quarter with R$ 23.3 billion in cash.

Net debt increased from BRL 51.5 billion in the third quarter of last year to BRL 61 billion, with leverage reducing from 1.83 times to 1.52 times in the period.