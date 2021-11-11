Jewels that belonged to the Russian imperial family are up for auction in Geneva

A brooch and a pair of earrings that belonged to members of the Romanov dynasty, the family of Russia’s last czar, will be auctioned today (10) in Geneva by Sotheby’s.

The set of sapphires and diamonds belonged to Tsar Nicholas II’s aunt, Grand Duchess Maria Pavlovna (1854-1920), who withdrew from Russia after the 1917 Revolution that ended the imperial regime.

The Grand Duchess had a legendary passion for jewelry. And “during the revolution, he gave his jewels to someone he trusted, the English diplomat Albert Henry Stopford (1860-1939), who was charged with protecting them in London,” Sotheby’s expert Olivier Wagner told AFP.

“After an incredible journey through all the Scandinavian countries, (Stopford) he arrived in London by boat, where he kept the jewels in a bank vault, among them the famous set of sapphires and diamonds. The Grand Duchess was one of the last of the Romanov family to leave the country, in 1919. It was only in 1920 that she found her entire jewelry collection in London,” added the expert.

The brooch, the size of an ordinary egg, has a 26-carat diamond in the center and in the earrings there are two other 9 and 6 carats, respectively. The deep blue sapphires are from Ceylon.

The set was bought in 2009 at an auction in the famous British house by a family of European nobility, who then paid 500 thousand dollars, about R$ 2.73 million in today’s price.

Currently, his estimate is considered low, ranging from just 300,000 (BRL 1.64 million) to 500,000 dollars (BRL 2.73 million), especially at a time when the price of sapphires has increased, according to Wagner.

At the same auction, other jewels will be offered, consisting of large diamonds, with a value almost ten times greater.