Joinville will have public tender for family health doctors

Joinville’s City Hall published in the Official Gazette this Wednesday, 10th, the extract of exemption from bidding for the hiring of a specialized company to carry out a public examination for the position of family health strategy physician.

“We have an important lack of professionals to work with the Family Health Strategy in our Basic Units. We believe that with the tender we will be able to hire the necessary doctors to support the population”, says Jean Rodrigues da Silva, Health Secretary of Joinville.

vacancies

In all, 30 effective vacancies will be offered for doctors, with a base salary and bonus that add up to R$18.3 thousand, in addition to the remuneration for interiorization, which varies between R$427 and R$1.5 thousand.

From now on, the People Management Department will continue the contract with the company that will carry out the tender. The deadline for publication of the notice, preparation, implementation and dissemination of the result of the contest for doctors is 50 days.

“Throughout this year, we carried out several simplified processes, but this modality ends up not being attractive to doctors compared to the high demand in the market”, explains Cínthia Friedrich, People Management secretary.

As already announced, the Joinville City Administration’s People Management Department continues to work on the preparation of the studies necessary for the collection of information for the definitions on the holding of public examinations for other areas and positions in the municipal administration.

