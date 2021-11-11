Jorge Masvidal is injured and out of the fight against Leon Edwards at UFC 269 | combat

The presence of Leon Edwards on the card has not yet been ruled out, and the UFC can still look for a new opponent for the third place in the welterweight ranking, which comes from a streak of nine wins and one no contest.

UFC 269 will feature Charles do Bronx defending his lightweight belt in the evening’s main event against Dustin Poirier. Amanda Nunes will also be in action on the show. She will put the bantamweight title on the line against Julianna Peña.

See below for the full card of the event so far: