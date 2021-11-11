Jorge Masvidal is injured and out of the fight against Leon Edwards at UFC 269 | combat

The presence of Leon Edwards on the card has not yet been ruled out, and the UFC can still look for a new opponent for the third place in the welterweight ranking, which comes from a streak of nine wins and one no contest.
UFC 269 will feature Charles do Bronx defending his lightweight belt in the evening’s main event against Dustin Poirier. Amanda Nunes will also be in action on the show. She will put the bantamweight title on the line against Julianna Peña.
See below for the full card of the event so far:
UFC 269
December 11, 2021, in Las Vegas (USA)
MAIN CARD (0am, Brasília time):
Lightweight: Charles do Bronx vs. Dustin Poirier
Bantamweight: Amanda Nunes vs Julianna Peña
Welterweight: Leon Edwards vs. opponent to be defined
Flyweight: Kai Kara-France vs. Cody Garbrandt
Bantamweight: Raulian Paiva x Sean O’Malley
PRELIMINARY CARD (20:15h, Brasília time):
Welterweight: Geoff Neal vs Santiago Ponzinibbio
Bantamweight: Pedro Munhoz x Dominick Cruz
Featherweight: Josh Emmett vs. Dan Ige
Middleweight: Jordan Wright vs Bruno Armored
Flyweight: Alex Perez v Matt Schnell
Featherweight: Ryan Hall v Darrick Minner
Flyweight: Gillian Robertson vs. Priscila Pedrita
Bantamweight: Randy Costa v Tony Kelley
Middleweight: André Sergipano x Eryk Anders
Flyweight: Erin Blanchfield vs. Miranda Maverick