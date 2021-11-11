Jornal says Real Madrid can take action on Reinier after the Brazilian ‘parks’ in Dortmund

The newspaper ”Mundo Deportivo” highlights the situation of Reinier, ex-Flemish, who plays little for Borussia Dortmund

Borrowed by the Real Madrid to Borussia Dortmund, midfielder Reinier has not shone as he did in the days of Flamengo and has been the target of criticism by the international press.

According to the newspaper Sports World, one of the most traditional in Spain, the merengue club must take action on the situation of the 19-year-old.

Reinier was hired by Real Madrid in January 2020 for 30 million euros (about R$ 136 million at the time), but played only for Castilla (team B) until being transferred to Dortmund.

Real hoped that the Brazilian would be able to play more often and be valued in Germany. However, he only played 19 games (only one as a starter) in his first year. In the second season, there were only 164 minutes on the field, eight games, but only one of them as a starter for the German Cup.

The Spanish club believes that Reinier’s progression has stagnated considerably and is considering changing the Brazilian’s fate.

Recently, the athlete’s father demonstrated his dissatisfaction with the few opportunities given to his son on the team.