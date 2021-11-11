Journalist and political columnist Cristiana Lôbo dies aged 63 | Policy

The journalist and political columnist Cristiana Lôbo died this Thursday (11), as a result of multiple myeloma, which she had been treating for a few years, aggravated by pneumonia contracted in recent days. She was 63 years old and was admitted to the Albert Einstein hospital in São Paulo.

Cristiana has worked in journalism for over 30 years.

He started his career covering the politics of the state of Goiás, until moving to Brasília.

Hired by the newspaper “O Globo”, she was a sectorist at the Ministry of Health – at the time she saw the creation of the vaccination card. It also closely followed the decisions of the Ministry of Education.

Still in “Globo”, he worked on the Panorama Political column.

After 13 years at the newspaper, the “Estado de S. Paulo” newspaper took over the political column.

The television debut was on GloboNews, in March 1997.

That month, he joined the Jornal das Dez commentators team — analyzing the main facts of politics and the backstage of power. And he was present on the house’s TV news.

He also headed the program Fatos e Versões and the column Behind the Scenes of Politics, in the g1.

Multiple myeloma is cancer of a type of bone marrow cell called plasma cells, which are responsible for producing antibodies that fight viruses and bacteria.