Journalist and political columnist Cristiana Lôbo dies aged 64 | Policy

The journalist and political columnist Cristiana Lôbo died this Thursday (11), as a result of multiple myeloma, which she had been treating for a few years, aggravated by pneumonia contracted in recent days. She was 64 years old and was admitted to the Albert Einstein hospital in São Paulo.

She leaves behind a husband, Murilo, two children, Gustavo and Barbara, and two grandchildren, Antônio and Miguel.

Cristiana has worked in journalism for over 30 years. He started his career covering the politics of the state of Goiás, where he was born, until moving to Brasília.

Hired by the newspaper “O Globo”, she was part of the Ministry of Health – at the time she saw the creation of the vaccination card. It also closely followed the decisions of the Ministry of Education.

Still in “Globo”, he worked on the Panorama Political column.

After 13 years at the newspaper, the “Estado de S. Paulo” newspaper took over the political column.

The television debut was on GloboNews, in March 1997.

That month, he joined the Jornal das Dez commentators team – analyzing the main facts of politics and the backstage of power. And he was present on the house’s TV news.

He also headed the program Fatos e Versões and the column Behind the Scenes of Politics, in the g1.

GloboNews commentators paid tribute to Cristiana Lôbo. See the videos below:

The general director of Journalism at TV Globo, Ali Kamel, released a note in which he recalled his professional partnership with Cristiana Lôbo. “I could always recognize her as a sweet, kind, people-friendly human being.”

“Cris was a unique professional. I started working with her in 1991, in Brasília, when I ran the Globo branch. In these 30 years, Cris has always shown herself to be an exemplary professional, correct, zealous, eager for first-hand news. I always recognize her as a sweet, kind human being, a friend to people. Journalism loses a huge talent. From the testimonies I heard, however, her generosity helped to leave countless disciples and disciples. It’s a great legacy,” said Kamel.

Another GloboNews commentator, Merval Pereira, a friend of Cristiana Lôbo, recalled that she enjoyed the day-to-day in Congress and that she saw the Legislative, with its defects and qualities, as essential for the future of the country.

“He liked Congress’ intrigues. He learned early to understand what was news, what was rumor; what was manipulation, what was information. He never lost an ironic vision of political activity, although he understood that Congress, with its defects and quality , shaped our future,” wrote Merval.

“I had strict parameters to assess parliamentary performance. Lately, before getting sick, I had a skeptical view of politics, but at the same time I was pragmatic in accepting the human material I had to work with, with a characteristic sense of humor. It will be missed”, completed.

On the website Memória Globo, Cristiana recalled important moments in her career.

One of the most intense moments mentioned by her was the coverage of the Diretas Já campaign, in 1984, which called for the reopening of democracy in the country, after two decades of military dictatorship.

“At that time, there was no cell phone or internet, the only thing there was was a phone that you pressed and the newsroom listened. They asked for 15 lines, and we had to draw a picture of that moment”, recalled Cristiana.

The journalist covered decisive moments in the country’s history over the past four decades. After the Diretas came the government of former president José Sarney. Cristiana remembers that it was a period of hard work.

“On the day the Cruzado Plan for economic reform was published, I had returned from my maternity leave. I left home at 7am, came back at 11pm. I even had a fever. And on that day the baby did not breastfeed”, he told Memória Globo.

She also stood out in the coverage of the transition from the government of former President Fernando Henrique Cardoso to former President Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva.

“There was a day when I was in the air from morning until night, because we kept finding out who was going out and who was going in. It was heaven for us: news all day long. For me, better than that, only the children!”, said Cristiana.

Cristiana Lôbo was also part of “Meninas do Jô”, part of Jô Soares’ program on TV Globo, which brought together journalists to debate politics in the country.

The framework, which began in 2006, was a great success and helped to popularize discussions about politics in Brazil.

Reference among colleagues

Among the journalists who have covered and covered politics at Praça dos Três Poderes in recent decades, Cristiana Lôbo is seen as a reference. Colleagues are unanimous in saying that Cristiana was a kind of doe in the day-to-day political journalism of Congress, Planalto Palace, higher courts and ministries.

Generously, she welcomed the newcomers to Brasília and introduced them to the environment covered by the powers that be.

For his program on GloboNews, Fatos e Versões, he made a point of inviting colleagues from print newspapers, many of whom had no experience with television. That’s how some of them ended up being hired by GloboNews, such as commentators Valdo Cruz, Andréia Sadi and Natuza Néri.

Multiple myeloma is cancer of a type of bone marrow cell called plasma cells, which are responsible for producing antibodies that fight viruses and bacteria.