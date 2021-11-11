Juliano, from the duo with Henrique, posts photos with Marília Mendonça: ”In life, let’s take care!”

Juliano, from the duo with Henrique, opens a photo album with Marília Mendonça and moves

Julian, from the duo with Henrique, used their social networks to remember different moments with the singer Marília Mendonça (1995 – 2021)!

Last Wednesday, the 10th, the singer quoted an excerpt from a tribute that his stage partner did and spoke a little about the friendship he had with the eternal queen of suffering, who died after a plane crash on the 5th.

– Maiara and Maraisa announce concerts in November: ”We ask everyone to be our third voice”

“In life, let’s take care! In life, let’s do it! In life, let’s talk! In life, we meet”, he started. “Beautiful Manim text, reveals everything we were and will be. And until the next curtain opens”, ended.

It is worth pointing out that Henrique and Juliano were great friends of Marília. At the singer’s wake, the musicians cried a lot and released their voices in honor of their eternal friend, alongside mahara (33) and marisa (33).

Henrique, from the duo with Juliano, pays tribute to his friend Marília Mendonça

In recent days, on the duo’s Instagram profile, Henrique shared records of the three together and an image with Marília’s team, in which it is possible to see the countryman’s uncle, Silveira Dias, and its producer, Henrique Bahia, who also died in the crash of the aircraft.

Check out:





Last accessed: 11 Nov 2021 – 10:48:09 (404010).