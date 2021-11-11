Justus’ wife complains about sleeping with her daughter in the bab’s place: ‘Acabada’ – Trends

Ana Paula Siebert, Vicky and Roberto Justus (photo: Reproduo/Instagram)

Ana Paula Sieber



, wife of



Roberto Justus



, she gave a vent and revealed that she was exhausted after sleeping with



Vicky



, his daughter with the businessman. Last Monday (11/08), the influencer reported her maternal perrengue, but the outburst went viral on Tuesday night (11/09).

The blonde also said that the baby does not sleep with her, but with the nanny, but last weekend there was a change in plans. That said, she added that she woke up many times during the night to make sure the baby was okay.

Using the stories tool, Ana Paula appeared lying on her bed. “Guys, I’m done, left sop on Monday after a weekend taking care of Vicky. I’m not used to sleeping with Vicky. She sleeps with her nanny, every day she sleeps with her nanny,” he began.

“And then, this weekend, I slept with her, and every time she moves in her crib, I get out of bed to see if it’s okay, because I’m one of those! So, like, that choppy sleep. I haven’t had, like, hours of sleep without getting up. Moms will understand. A tired outburst,” added the model.

not already



twitter



, several profiles criticized the outburst and saw it as an unrealistic report for poor people, in addition to accusing Sieber of not raising her own daughter. “Roberto Justus’ wife, saying that the daughter only sleeps with the nanny. Wife, immediately transfer the custody of that child to that nanny. The child, it seems, is only good for taking a picture on Instagram,” criticized a young woman identified only as Lara .

“The child, apparently, is only good for taking a picture on Instagram,” criticized a young woman. “This being complaining about sleeping with his daughter, Justus’ wife? I’m not even saying what I’m thinking,” wrote Alessandra Caramori.

the wife of roberto justus saying that the daughter only sleeps with the nanny, the woman immediately passes custody of that child to that nanny. The child apparently can only take a picture on Instagram. %u2014 Lana do seal (@lanadelacre) November 10, 2021

This being complaining about sleeping with his daughter, Justus’ wife!? I don’t even say what I’m thinking %u2014 Alessandra Caramori %u25BD%u25B2 (@alecaramori) November 10, 2021

To outsource care but pose like me on the internet and profit from brands that pay by the public %u2014 lawyer for pregnant women and months (@DezaSantana) November 10, 2021

To take a photo pro urge and increase engagement that reverts to $ in publis. FIRST FAMILY %uD83E%uDDE1 %u2014 Cecilia Olliveira (@Cecilia) November 10, 2021