Kalil reinforces the use of masks in Belo Horizonte: “Population having justice” – General

Kalil reinforced the need to use a mask to prevent the spread of COVID-19 in Belo Horizonte (photo: Leandro Couri/EM/DA Press)

The Municipality of Belo Horizonte (PBH) did not stipulate any provision for the removal of the mandatory use of masks in the city. Mayor of Belo Horizonte, Alexandre Kalil (PSD) warned this Wednesday (11/10) the population that care should be maintained to finally “return to normal”.

”It’s coming to an end, we’re getting back to normal, and we’ll only get back to normal if the population continues as it is, being sensible, wearing a mask, trying to sanitize their hands, separating as much as possible, which we’ll soon arrive at the end of all that,” he stated, during the announcement of the payment schedule for Auxlio Belo Horizonte.

The use of the mask is discussed in other capitals and there is no consensus. On October 27, the City of Rio de Janeiro published a decree in the municipality’s Official Gazette, which authorizes the use of masks in open spaces. This Wednesday (11/10), the mayor of Rio said that he is considering maintaining the mandatory use of masks in closed spaces.

In Brasilia, the determination is similar. The Federal District government issued a decree on October 26, removing the obligation to use masks only in open environments. The measure took effect on November 3rd.

The Municipality of So Paulo decided, today, once again to maintain the mandatory use of protective masks until the beginning of December. According to GloboNews, the forecast is that the release may take place as of the next 5th, as long as the city has more than 95% of the population over 12 years old vaccinated and the contamination and death rates continue to fall. At the moment, vaccination coverage in the capital of São Paulo is 89.8%.

Last week, the report from



State of Minas



spoke with Una Tupinambs, infectious disease and member of the PBH’s COVID-19 Coping Committee. He believes that ”maybe we’ll never stop using the mask.”

”As I said, in critical environments we will have to use the mask. We health workers, in autumn and winter, must go to work with the mask regardless of whether we have symptoms or not, whether we are going to treat patients with symptoms or not,” she began.

“Perhaps the most vulnerable people are in a more critical environment too,” he said. The critical environment, according to the expert, is that closed, with a lot of people: movie theaters, theaters, bars, restaurants, buses.



According to Tupinambs, those people who are most vulnerable to severe COVID may have to wear the mask for a long time.

Indicators bring hope



The good news is that the capital of Minas Gerais is experiencing a good moment in relation to coronaviruses with controlled indicators and advances in vaccination. Currently, practically all commercial and even leisure activities are allowed in the capital of Minas Gerais, with some limitations related to the public and capacity – in addition to the recommended measures such as the use of protective masks and the availability of gel alcohol for hand hygiene.

According to data released this Tuesday (11/9) by the city of Belo Horizonte, the occupancy of beds in the Intensive Care Unit (ICU) for COVID-19 in the city is 50.8%, in a state of alert (yellow). For ward beds, 49.9% is considered stable (green).

The transmission rate in Belo Horizonte is 0.96, which is also considered stable (green). This means that every 100 people spread the virus to another 96.



Since the start of the coronavirus pandemic, in March 2020, the disease has killed 6,952 people in the capital of Minas Gerais. The confirmed cases in the city total 289,895. There are 281,798 recovered, and 965 are still undergoing medical follow-up.

Also according to the bulletin released yesterday, 65.7% of residents of the capital received two doses of vaccine against the coronavirus or a single dose. The booster dose was applied to 217,152 people.