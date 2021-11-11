La Liga will oversee the negotiation between Barcelona and Dani Alves

The Spanish Professional Football League (La Liga) is already closely following the negotiations between Barcelona and Dani Alves. The entity responsible for managing the Spanish championship will ask for explanations and details about the values ​​of the veteran player’s possible contract, under penalty of disrespect for financial fair play.

The financial crisis in Barça, which was aggravated by the consequences of the Covid-19 pandemic, has generated in recent years a debt of 1.2 billion euros (approximately R$ 7.6 billion). The problems in the coffers ended up having a strong impact on limiting the salaries of the cast, which led, for example, to Lionel Messi leaving for PSG in the European summer ball market.

La Liga recently forced the Catalan club to reduce its annual payroll to less than 100 million euros. The new value is much lower compared to last season: just over 380 million euros.

At São Paulo, with whom he terminated his contract in September this year, Dani Alves had agreed a salary of R$ 1.5 million (240 thousand euros) per season. After nearly three years at the Morumbi club, he ended up having to receive around R$ 18 million.

Idol of Barcelona, ​​having won 23 official titles and played alongside Xavi, recently hired to be the coach of the Blaugrana team, the veteran lateral was working with the idea of ​​continuing in Brazil, where he recently negotiated with Fluminense and entered the crosshairs of Athletico Paranaense and Flamengo. Now, with the chance to play in Spain again, he is considering the new option.

At 38 years old, Dani Alves’ main goal in his victorious career is to dispute the World Cup in Qatar in 2022. He never hid his desire in interviews and conversations with people close to him, even with Tite.