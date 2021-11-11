Land owner says he saw plane hit cable

Businessman Aníbal Martins Julião Júnior, owner of the land where the aircraft carrying the singer Marília Mendonça and four other people crashed last week, said he saw the moment when the twin-engine hit a power cable before it fell.

“It was tragic and very fast. My employees screamed when they saw the plane hit the cable and I turned around in time to see the fall,” said Júnior, to the newspaper O Globo.

Police are investigating whether the twin-engine hit cables from a power tower before falling into a river in Piedade de Caratinga (MG), on Friday (5). While collecting the debris, a cable was found tangled in the aircraft’s propeller.

In the interview, Aníbal also reports that he activated the Fire Department and Samu and that when he arrived at the scene of the accident, there was a strong smell of kerosene in the air. He only found out that the singer was on the plane later.

“We were able to see the two pilots through the window, while the passengers had their window shades down,” he said, who believes that the river’s cold waters were responsible for cooling the fuselage debris and dissipating the kerosene, preventing an explosion .

“I believe that was what prevented a greater tragedy. At first, I didn’t allow anyone near the wreckage, because of the risk of an explosion or fire, which, thank God, didn’t occur,” he said.

On Tuesday night (9), the wreckage of the twin-engine arrived in Rio de Janeiro where they will undergo a detailed inspection to identify what caused the accident. The two engines of the aircraft will be tested in Goiânia.