Lando Norris, from McLaren, watches the game at Aliianz Parque

The drivers who will compete in the São Paulo Formula 1 Grand Prix are already arriving in the country to start the activities of the stage that will start this Friday (12). Taking advantage of the day in the city of São Paulo, British pilot Lando Norris, from McLaren, watched Palmeiras play for the Brasileirão.

The 21-year-old was called ‘hot foot’ for following the victory of alviverde against Atlético-GO in the 31st round of the Brazilian Championship. In addition to showing the green sneakers he wore for luck, Norris was also presented with a club shirt.

After the final whistle, he took a photo on the pitch with forward Dudu and coach Abel Ferreira. From the Portuguese coach, he even got an autographed shirt.

Briton Callum Ilott, reserve and test driver for Ferrari, insisted on accompanying his friend in the match and also won a shirt for the current runner-up at the Brazilian Nationals.

The tour of Formula 1 drivers before the GP in the capital was not restricted to football. French pilot Pierre Gasly, from AlphaTauri, visited an exhibition about Brazilian idol Ayrton Senna.

The activities of the Brazilian Grand Prix start this Friday (12), with free practice 1 and qualifying for the sprint. The race will be on Sunday (14), at the Autodromo de Interlagos, at 14:00.