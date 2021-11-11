Leader, Atlético-MG equals campaign points in the 2020 Brazilian Championship with seven rounds in advance | athletic-mg

In 2020, Atlético-MG was placed third, being three points from the title. In 2021, Galo makes another tournament fighting in the heads, but with a clear evolution. The proof of this is that the leader of the Brazilian Nationals already has 68 points, the same score as the previous campaign. That’s seven rounds less.

Today, Atlético has a 73% success rate, with 21 wins, five draws and five defeats. Jorge Sampaoli’s team did 20 wins, with eight draws and 10 losses (59%). There were 64 goals scored and 45 conceded in the Brazilian Nationals in the previous edition. Now Atlético have 50 goals in favor, and only 22 against – it’s the best defense.

In 2020, Flamengo was once again the champion, in a final run, taking the cup out of the mouth of São Paulo and Inter. With Rogério Ceni on the bench, Rubro-Negro won the double with 71 points. One more victory for Rooster would give the title. But the fast since 1972 has been extended to the 49th year, with full conditions of being ended.

With Cuca in charge, Galo-2021 is 10 points ahead of vice-leader Palmeiras, with 21 points remaining in dispute. There is direct confrontation in December. Flamengo, 14 points behind, play this Thursday against Bahia, and still have a game to play

Atlético’s overwhelming campaign at the 2021 Brazilian Nationals can also be seen in the fact that Galo is already assured of a place in the Copa Libertadores 2022

At home, Atlético are again dominant. In 2020, it scored 46 points out of 54 possible. In this edition of the Brazilian Nationals, he continues as the best home team, having lost only five points. Sum 43 out of 48 possible. It won 13 in a row at Mineirão (record), was the best team in the first round (42 points) and leads the return (26).