Learn how NASA plans to rescue new astronauts returning from the moon

As it prepares to bring astronauts back to the Moon’s surface with the Artemis program, NASA is also looking for ways to rescue the program’s astronauts when they return to Earth. To that end, the space agency is working with the United States Navy and, together, they are completing a series of tests at sea. This sequence is aimed at verifying and validating procedures and equipment that can be used to recover both the astronauts and the Orion capsule from the ocean at the end of missions.

The teams involved are in the final stretch of the final test of the sequence before the launch of the unmanned Artemis I mission, scheduled to launch next year. For this, the Landing and Recovery Team has practiced a series of procedures that allow the safe recovery of the ship, while the Search and Rescue office team, a division of the Space Communications and Navigation (SCaN) program, continues to test signaling technologies for the program rescue operations.

A team from NASA’s Search and Rescue (SAR) office is aboard URT-9 to test some of the capabilities they’ll provide the @NASAArtemis missions! Learn more about SAR’s emergency beacon tech here: https://t.co/6AadajDvLG https://t.co/HSe791q2hK — NASA’s Near Space Network (@NearSpaceNet) November 2, 2021

When returning from missions, astronauts must stay inside the Orion spacecraft until recovery teams reach them in the ocean. But if an emergency arises where they need to leave the capsule before rescue forces reach them, NASA will be able to track and rescue them with Advanced Next-Generation Emergency Locator (ANGEL) beacons fitted to their life jackets -lives. “Artemis missions are using our latest technologies, setting the stage for improvements and availability for other users,” said Lisa Mazzuca, director of the Search and Rescue (SAR) office.

SAR, part of the Space Communications and Navigation program, is testing new technologies. Mazzuca also mentioned that the innovations come from advances provided by the Cospas-Sarsat program, an international initiative created to provide satellite-assisted emergency location services to first responders — since 1979, NASA has provided technical expertise to the program. Thus, ANGEL beacons are smaller, miniaturized versions of the technology developed by SAR, offering robust location services through Cospas-Sarsat.

Cody Kelly, mission manager for the Search and Rescue (SAR) program, showing test flags that will be installed on a small boat to simulate astronauts after returning from missions (Image: Reproduction/Frank Michaux)

In just a few moments after activation, the network is able to calculate the location of astronauts with an accuracy of a few hundred meters anywhere in the world. “The second-generation beacons take advantage of the new constellation of search and rescue instruments for navigation satellites in mid-Earth orbit,” explained Dave Watson, SAR engineer. During the recovery test, SAR teams experimented with operational use of ANGEL beacons by placing them on small boats in the open sea, activating them, validating them, and monitoring the system.

The team is also training the transmission of data to the mission control center. During the first Artemis missions, NASA will use ANGELs primarily for landing or launch-abortion situations. As the idea of ​​the program is to establish a sustainable human presence on the Moon, members of the SAR office plan to develop more enhanced capabilities for search and rescue, specifically aimed at the specific challenges of providing emergency communication and location services to astronauts on the Moon.

