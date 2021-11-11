learn how to disable automatic media download in the app

There’s nothing worse than opening an image gallery on your mobile and finding dozens or even hundreds of photo and video files that aren’t interesting to you. Most of the time, you don’t even know who sent it, but one thing is certain: they came from your groups and various contacts from Whatsapp.

Automatic download is the great villain and responsible for these files being downloaded to your cell phone. This problem is easy to be solved by making a simple setup process in order to get rid of so many unwanted files that are automatically downloaded in batches.

However, every time you click on any of these files to view it, the download to your file folder. With this, you can better manage your file gallery in photos and videos and, therefore, avoid overloading your device’s memory.

How to disable automatic download

1st step

With the WhatsApp messaging app open, click on the menu marked with three vertical dots (top right side of the screen).

2nd step

Click on the “Settings” option and then on “Data and Storage”.

3rd step

From the “Automatic download” onwards, three options will be presented on how the user wants to automatically download their files:

When using data network (in this case there are 3G and 4G options);

When connected to Wi-Fi;

When roaming (when you are outside your service provider’s coverage area).

The user must click on each one of them and deselect all the files that appear in the following options:

Photos;

Audio;

Videos;

Documents.

Once that’s done, just click “OK” and your WhatsApp will no longer download these files to your gallery. It’s less work, as nothing is more boring than deleting photos from the gallery to free up space in your smartphone’s memory.