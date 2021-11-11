Lender files for Evergrande bankruptcy, but others claim they received interest on debt

SAO PAULO – Chinese construction giant Evergrande has failed to pay interest on its debt securities that are due today, according to a statement from the German market screening company Deutsche Marktscreening Agentur (DMSA), which is a creditor of the Chinese construction company.

According to DMSA, it will ask the Chinese government to file bankruptcy against Evergrande. So, once again, Evergrande failed to pay interest on bonds that were due on this Wednesday.

In September, this, which is the second largest construction company in China, had already announced to the market that it would no longer pay its obligations maturing then.

the newspaper The New York Times reported that Evergrande made debt repayments on at least two of its bonds on Wednesday, a holder of the company’s bonds told the publication – which would avoid default.

According to the newspaper, interest on at least two debt securities was paid today, a source said, referring to interest maturing in 2022 and 2023.

O NYT emphasizes, however, that it is not clear whether the payment of a third debt instrument, maturing in 2024, was made.

The newspaper added that the company did not respond to comments on the matter.

Debts from Evergrande

THE Bloomberg reported that clients of the international clearing firm Cleartream received their share of Evergrande’s interest payments, totaling $148.1 million.

contrary to what you may have heard ~on the internet~ Evergrande did not default today https://t.co/fsZPH8wFTG — Allison McNeely (@allisonmcneely) November 10, 2021

There are also comments that China intends to ease the process of selling debt for homebuilders, after Fantasia Holding, another giant in the country’s real estate market, has also been of concern in recent weeks, added the Bloomberg.

