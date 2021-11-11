Leonardo’s wife is hospitalized | celebrities

Instagram Poliana Rocha and Leonardo

Poliana Rocha, 44, had to be hospitalized on Tuesday night (9th). The wife of singer Leonardo had an anxiety crisis and needed to be medicated after her son, Zé Felipe, used air transport. The influencer is traumatized by the recent death of Marília Mendonça, who died after a plane crash last Friday (5th) .

“We end up living the same life [que Marília tinha], I have two artists here, I have my daughter-in-law [Virginia Fonseca] here at home too. They have the same travel pace,” Poliana said, in a video shared in Instagram stories. “I had never felt an anxiety attack and today I just locked up every nerve in my body,” she continued. According to the report on the networks, Poliana was already at home recovering from the crisis: “I’m super well, I’m feeling lighter, I’m medicated”.

Marília Mendonça, 26, died last Friday (5th). The cause of the aircraft crash is still being investigated by CENIPA – Center for Investigation and Prevention of Aeronautical Accidents. As the plane crashed in a region of current, it had to be removed by authorities so that the investigation could be carried out in a safer and more effective manner. There is no forecast for the survey to be completed.