Liberal Party confirms affiliation of President Bolsonaro

by

The Liberal Party (PL) confirmed this Wednesday (10) the affiliation of president Jair Bolsonaro. His entry in the acronym had been anticipated by the CNN and was confirmed by the press office of the legend.

Bolsonaro’s affiliation ceremony is scheduled for November 22nd. After joining the PL, it is possible for him to run for re-election in 2022.

The Progressive Party (PP) should be part of the alliance around the president’s likely candidacy, with chances to nominate the vice candidate.

The PL is chaired by Valdemar Costa Neto, who was convicted in the monthly allowance process.

Bolsonaro’s affiliation must stir the party. Figures like the vice president of the Chamber of Deputies, Marcelo Ramos, are critical of the president. With that, there is the possibility of departures of parliamentarians and other politicians.

“I cannot deny that it is a profound embarrassment for me to share the same party with President Bolsonaro,” Ramos told CNN on Tuesday (9).

On the other hand, the legend should attract Bolsonaro supporters.

Also on Tuesday, the president rebutted criticism of his affiliation with a bloc party known as the Centrão. “If you take the Centrão away, you have the left. Where am I going? There has to be a party if I want to run in next year’s elections.”

