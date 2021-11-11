Locaweb has adjusted profit of R$25.6m in Q3 but acquisitions pressure margin

THE Locaweb (LSAW3) reported this Wednesday adjusted net income of 25.6 million reais, almost double the result registered a year earlier, with strong revenue growth, while acquisitions pressured the margins of the company specializing in website hosting and cloud computing.

The company’s net operating revenue jumped 65.7%, to 209.1 million reais, with the Commerce segment – ​​which considers the revenues from Tray, Tray Corp, Melhor Shipping, Vindi, Ideris, Samurai, Dooca, Credisfera, Bling, Bagy and Octadesk – soaring 162.2 percent to 105.6 million reais.

Locaweb’s operating costs and expenses, in turn, rose 89.6% year-on-year, with part of this evolution related to acquisitions made by the company, in addition to marketing expenses, mainly at Tray.

The result measured by Ebitda (earnings before fees, taxes, depreciation and amortization) shrank 6.1%, to 33.6 million reais, with a drop of 12.3 percentage points at the margin, to 16%.

The company linked the performance of the margin “to the consolidation of the results of the acquired companies, which have an Ebitda margin lower than those presented in the group”.

See the result below: