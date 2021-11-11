Loco Abreu says that Botafogo x Operário has already sold 13,000 tickets: ‘Together, we’re f…’

It was up to the idol Loco Abreu to advise: Botafogo x Operário, next Monday, at Nilton Santos Stadium, for the 36th round of Série B, already has 13 thousand tickets sold in advance.

There are no more tickets for sale for the Lower East and North sectors, and due to demand the board opened the Upper East sector. Check out the full service for the game below, which may be worth accessing – or even the title.

ATTENTION! ONLY FANS WHO ARE UP TO DATE WITH THE RIO DE JANEIRO VACCINATION CALENDAR WILL BE ABLE TO ACCESS THE STADIUM ON GAME DAY AND MEET ONE OF THE FOLLOWING REQUIREMENTS:

Over 60 years old:

– 14 days after the 3rd dose of the vaccine (Vaccinated until 11/01/2021)

– 2 doses of vaccine + negative antigen test performed within 48 hours before the event

12 and 59 years old:

– 14 days after the single dose of the vaccine (Vaccinated until 11/01/2021)

– 14 days after the 2 doses of the vaccine (Vaccinated until 11/01/2021)

– 1 dose of vaccine + negative antigen test performed within 48 hours before the event

Children under 12 with:

– Negative antigen test performed within 48 hours before the event

The test will be mandatory for anyone who took the second, third or single dose less than 14 days before departure.

Important: Fans who are not up to date with the vaccination schedule in Rio de Janeiro will automatically be UNABLE to access the game even with the antigen test.

GAME SERVICE:

Load available: 29,990 TICKETS

Sale and check-in: BOTAFOGO.COM.BR/INGRESSO

Tickets will be sold until 16:00 on Monday (11/15).

There will be no sale at physical stations, but fans will be able to pick up the ticket at one of the physical points indicated.

Opening of the gates: 2 pm

AVAILABLE SECTORS:

North, Lower East, Upper East, Lower West, West Sector Box and Tribune

(South sector is blocked)

TICKETS VALUES:

NORTH SECTOR – PROMOTIONAL VALUE (ACCESS BY NORTH SECTOR)

Full – BRL 20

Half – BRL 10

Owner-Partners – Free Check-in*

SHIRT 7 – Glorious Plan – Free Check-in

SHIRT 7 – Creates + – Free Check-In

SHIRT 7 – Creates – R$10

SHIRT 7 – Alvinegro Plan – R$10

SHIRT 7 – Black Plan – R$10

SHIRT 7 – White Plan – R$10

Botafogo no Coração Plan – R$10

LOWER EAST SECTOR (ACCESS BY EAST SECTOR) – SOLD OUT

Full – BRL 60

Half – BRL 30

Supporters holding the Season 2020 Package “Lower East”, “Nobody loves like us” and “Lower West” – Free Check-in*

Owner-Partners – Free Check-in*

SHIRT 7 – Glorious Plan – Free Check-in

SHIRT 7 – Creates + – Free Check-In

SHIRT 7 – Alvinegro Plan – R$10

SHIRT 7 – Black Plan – R$20

SHIRT 7 – White Plan – R$30

SHIRT 7 – Creates – R$30

Botafogo no Coração Plan – R$30

LOWER WEST SECTOR (ACCESS BY WEST SECTOR)

Full – BRL 100

Half – BRL 50

Owner-Partners – Free Check-in

Supporters holding the “2020 Lower West Season Package” – Free Check-in

SHIRT 7 – Glorious Plan – Free Check-in

SHIRT 7 – Cria+ – Free Check-in

SHIRT 7 – Alvinegro Plan – R$20

SHIRT 7 – Black Plan – R$35

SHIRT 7 – White Plan – R$50

SHIRT 7 – Creates – R$50

Botafogo no Coração Plan – R$50

UPPER EAST SECTOR (ENTRY FROM EAST SECTOR)

Full – BRL 50

Half – BRL 25

Owner-Partners – Free Check-in

Supporters holding the “2020 Lower West Season Package” – Free Check-in

Supporters holding the Season 2020 Package “Lower East”, “Nobody loves like us” and “Lower West” – Free Check-in*

SHIRT 7 – Glorious Plan – Free Check-in

SHIRT 7 – Cria+ – Free Check-in

SHIRT 7 – Alvinegro Plan – R$10

SHIRT 7 – Black Plan – R$20

SHIRT 7 – White Plan – R$25

SHIRT 7 – Creates – R$25

Botafogo no Coração Plan – R$25

*Only active fan members whose “2020 Season Package” has been fully paid will be able to check-in.

COURT OF HONOR

Integer – R$360

Half – BRL 210

Owner-partners and fans of all plans pay half price.

Benefits: Exclusive place, privileged view of the countryside and buffet service included.

TICKET WITHDRAWAL

To facilitate the fans’ logistics and avoid discomfort that may occur involving the digital ticket, the fan can OPTIONALLY pick up the ticket for that match at one of the physical stations indicated by the Club.

Pickup stations:

Nilton Santos Stadium (North Ticket Office)

– Saturday (11/13): 9 am to 1 pm and 2 pm to 5 pm

– Sunday (11/14): 9 am to 1 pm and 2 pm to 5 pm

– Monday (11/15): 9 am to 12 pm

General Severiano

– Saturday (11/13): 9 am to 1 pm and 2 pm to 5 pm

– Sunday (11/14): 9 am to 1 pm and 2 pm to 5 pm

– Monday (11/15): 9 am to 12 pm

*Ticket exchange not mandatory;

VACCINE PROOF

Proof of completion of the complete vaccination cycle will be exclusively digital. For this, it is essential, in addition to the purchase of the ticket, the upload of proof of vaccination on the website indicated by the Club.

LINK FOR VACCINE PROOF: https://www.veussaude.com.br/gebotafogo (AVAILABLE FROM 3PM)

PERFORMING THE ANTIGEN TEST

Based on Decree 49,692 of October 26, 2021, access will be allowed for people who are up to date with the vaccination schedule in Rio de Janeiro and have a complete vaccination cycle or upon presentation of the negative antigen/PCR test carried out in up to 48 hours before the event. (If you are not up to date with the vaccination schedule, the fans will be disabled even with the test performed).

The tests must be carried out, preferably, in the network of accredited laboratories or in laboratories indicated by the club. (List below)

Accredited Laboratories in the State of RJ:

Anaclin – Volta Redonda RJ

Bec Lab – Clinical Analysis

Pastore Medical Center

Dr. Marinho Clinic

Villela Pedras Clinic

Carioca Consultation

Don Bosco

lab exams

Baffi Laboratory – Petrópolis

Bittar Laboratory – Niterói

Dr. Belizario Laboratory

Blessing Laboratory

LabCare – Diagnostic Medicine

IACB laboratory

Laborlife Diagnostics

LabsMello

LaudMed – Diagnosis and Research

Lach

Richet

Top Health – Barra da Tijuca

TOPSAÚDE – São Gonçalo

Vacivitta – Barra da Tijuca

More information about the labs at: https://www.veussaude.com.br/labsriobotafogo

Indicated Laboratories (VEUS Network)

VEUS Drive Thru AABB

Next to the Monte Líbano club

VEUS Drive Thru ParkShopping

Parking E9 Exit F

VEUS Drive Thru Shopping Tijuca

G2 parking

VEUS Drive Thru North Shopping

Entrance through Gandavo Street. Across from the North Grill

VEUS Drive Thru Bangu Shopping

Parking next to Leroy Merlin

VEUS Drive Thru BarraShopping

Parking Access 5, Lagoon Level

VEUS Drive Thru Carrefour Caxias

Carrefour Caxias parking lot

VEUS Drive Thru VEUS Drive Thru at the Fashion Mall

Fashion Mall parking, next to Kalunga

VEUS Drive Thru Recreio Shopping

Recreio Shopping parking lot

VEUS Drive Thru Via Parque Shopping

Parking at Shopping Via Parque

VEUS Drive Thru Americas Medical City

Parking on the right side of the AMC complex, entrance on Av. Jorge Curi. Entrance from the side of the parking lot.

* Tests will only be accepted with mandatory notification to the RNDS.

HALF ENTRY

According to Law No. 12.933, of December 26, 2013, and Law No. 3364, of January 7, 2000, half-price is the right for students, young people from 12 to 21 years old, low-income young people registered in the Registry The only one for Social Programs of the Federal Government, teachers from the municipal public education system and PNE companions.

To make the purchase, it will be mandatory to upload the document that proves the Complete Vaccination Cycle or negative antigen test (Covid-19) on the VEUS website + the official document with photo that proves the benefit at the time of purchase and at the time of access to the Stadium.

FREE

Beneficiaries of gratuity by law who comply with the requirements for access to the Stadium, must redeem the gratuity, exclusively, on the days defined for online ticket exchange at physical exchange points.

Exchange stations:

Nilton Santos Stadium (North Ticket Office)

– Saturday (11/13): 9 am to 1 pm and 2 pm to 5 pm

– Sunday (11/14): 9 am to 1 pm and 2 pm to 5 pm

– Monday (11/15): 9 am to 12 pm

General Severiano

– Saturday (11/13): 9 am to 1 pm and 2 pm to 5 pm

– Sunday (11/14): 9 am to 1 pm and 2 pm to 5 pm

– Monday (11/15): 9 am to 12 pm

To carry out the withdrawal, it will be mandatory to present the document that proves the Complete Vaccination cycle or negative antigen test (Covid-19) carried out at the VEUS laboratory network within 48 hours before the event + the official document with photo that proves the benefit upon pick-up and upon accessing the Stadium (The benefit is limited to 10% of the charge).

VISITING FANS

There will be no sale and place for the visiting fans in this match.

PARKING

The Norte 1 car park, located on Rua das Oficinas, will open at 1:00 pm and will cost R$40.00. Camisa 7 Partners and Owner-Partners have a discount and pay only R$20.00. Payment will be made on time and in cash. Closing will take place one hour after the end of the match.