LoL: EDG players win houses worth R$ 820,000 from the organization’s owner

THE EDG surprised everyone and won the Worlds 2021, the League of Legends world. In addition to championship cash prizes, Summoner’s Cup, champion rings and themed skins, players won two extra prizes from the EDG owner: one house for each and more US$ 470 thousand to be divided among the players.

The promise of additional awards had already been made by Edward Zhu to players in advance, and was confirmed by the Sports Business Journal website. The house was given in partnership with the TCL, electronics giant and sponsor of EDG.

Each house costs around $150,000, about RS 823 thousand in the current quote. The houses will be located in the city of Zhujiang and will already be equipped with TCL appliances worth US$ 11 thousand (BRL 60 thousand). South Korean players viper and scout (Final MVP) are not Chinese, so if they have problems with the house in China, they will receive its value in cash.

As already mentioned, in addition to the home, the players and probably the coaching staff will also receive a hefty sum of US$ 470 thousand to share with each other. The value, converted into reais, passes from BRL 2.5 million.

The world title is a first for EDG, who became the second team in history to win a MSI and a world. they defeated the favorite DAMWON Kia, who until then was the world champion, 3-2 in the final of the Worlds 2021.