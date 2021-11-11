Longest lunar eclipse of the century occurs this month; know how to see

Celestial phenomenon will occur at dawn on the 19th, a Friday Photo: Thiago Gadelha

The night sky will be the scene of another solar eclipse on the 19th of November, a Friday. However, the astronomical spectacle will differ on the date: the phenomenon is predicted to be the longest in the 21st century, according to NASA.

According to Época magazine, the North American space agency announced that the eclipse will last three hours, 28 minutes and 23 seconds, which corresponds to the longest period of time between phenomena of the type that occurred between 2001 and 2100.

In the early hours of the 19th, the Earth will pass between the Sun and the Moon, and the eclipse will reach its peak around 6:00 am in Brazil. The planet will hide about 97% of the full moon at that time.

According to the science and technology channel ShowMeTech, the observation of the phenomenon on Brazilian soil will only be possible for a little more than two hours, and without the 97% coverage of the lunar surface.

According to the astronomy professor Romário Fernandes, the visibility conditions of the phenomenon in Brazil can vary depending on the state in which the observation will be carried out.

The satellite will be born full around 6 pm on November 18, but will enter Earth’s shadow in the course of the night. The eclipse itself will take place at dawn on the 19th, following the following schedule in Ceará:

Beginning of penumbral eclipse: 3:02 am

Start of partial eclipse: 4:18 am

Maximum eclipse: 5:10 am

The moon sets: 5:13 am

Duration: 2h13m54s

The professor, however, emphasizes that the phenomenon can be seen with the naked eye from all over the country, as long as the clouds do not interfere. However, he highlights as “privileged” the residents of the North region — there, the eclipse will be seen almost in its entirety.

“It will be possible to see the Moon setting practically like the Blood Moon, popular name for the reddish appearance that the Moon assumes during a total lunar eclipse, which, unfortunately, is not the case,” says Fernandes. He adds that the phenomenon will occur in the west direction, on the side where the sun sets.

Visibility of the eclipse in other locations

The eclipse will have better visibility conditions in Mexico, the United States and Canada, countries in North America. In these locations, all you need to do is look at the sky — items like binoculars and telescopes won’t be needed.

In the southern hemisphere, where Brazil is located, much of the eclipse will be visible, but the satellite will disappear in the sky before the phenomenon ends, which will also occur in Europe.

In Asia and Oceania, the population will miss the start of the event, which will not be visible in Africa and the Middle East.

After this eclipse, NASA forecasts that the phenomenon will occur in May 2022. According to the ShowMeTech website, there will be, in the next eight decades, another 179 such phenomena, according to the North American institution. This year, the first occurrence took place in May.