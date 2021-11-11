Maiara and Maraisa announce concert schedule after Marília Mendonça’s death · TV News

Maiara and Maraisa announced this Wednesday (10) their November concert schedule, after the death of Marília Mendonça (1995-2021) — who died on November 5, in a plane crash. Best friends of the queen of suffering, the twins posted on social media that they need to continue.

“The best way to continue believing that things will be ok is to simply keep working with the same truth and the same dreams as always. As long as Maiara and Maraisa are on a stage, our queen’s memory will be remembered in the best possible way. “, wrote the team of sisters in the profiles of Maiara, Maraisa and the duo.

“We ask everyone to be our third voice, to give us strength in these difficult days and for the music to win once again!”, asked the text.

According to the photo published on the three pages, Maiara and Maraisa’s first November concert will be this Friday (12), a week after Marília’s death, in Apucarana (PR). This month’s presentations also include cities in São Paulo, Minas Gerais and Santa Catarina.

Death of Marília Mendonça

Marília Mendonça died at 26 after suffering a plane accident in the city of Caratinga, Minas Gerais, last Friday (5). The singer left a son, Léo Mendonça Huff, one year and 11 months old, as a result of her relationship with Murilo Huff. The information about the death was confirmed by the Minas Gerais Military Fire Department.

“The Military Fire Department of Minas Gerais reports that, this Friday (5), a small aircraft, model Beech Aircraft, crashed in the rural area of ​​Piedade de Caratinga. CBMMG confirms that the aircraft was carrying the singer Marília Mendonça and that she is among the fatal victims,” ​​said the official note from the firefighters.

The plane that took the singer and her team to the city of Minas Gerais where she would perform crashed around 15:30 that day. The sertaneja was with its producer, Henrique Ribeiro, his uncle and advisor, Abicieli Silveira Dias Filho, the pilot Geraldo Martins de Medeiros Júnior and the co-pilot Tarciso Pessoa Viana. All crew members died.

Check out the publications by Maiara and Maraisa:

