Maiara and Maraisa’s mother sends a message to Marília Mendonça’s mother

Last Friday, November 5th, Marília Mendonça died after suffering a plane crash in Caratinga, Minas Gerais.

The singer was very friendly with the singers Maiara and Maraísa and Almira, the duo’s mother, decided to send a message to Ruth, Marília’s mother, on social media.

“I know what a fortress you are, friend Ruth. Our daughters met because God wanted them together. The three were more sisters than friends, a beautiful love that you and I live with them. Marilia will always be loved by us, and my daughters and I will never leave you. I know how much your daughter loved you and was grateful for her mother. Daughter in love alike, I’ve never seen her. The love and union of you is beautiful. I’m just proud to have you in our life. I know your pain is not being easy. You are there steady, I also know that there will be times when you will feel weak. Friend, we are together. You can be sure that, knowing your daughter, she would ask to protect you from many things. She and God will give us strength and wisdom to continue her legacy. I love you, I will always be with you,” she wrote.

Just three days after the death of Marília Mendonça, in a tragic plane crash, the singer’s ex boyfriend went public to denounce a crime. Even though he is in mourning, a group of criminals has not hesitated to pass as Murilo Huff, using a profile photo and the name of the singer.

So, he went to social media to warn about the scam they are trying to do in his name, to extort money from friends and family. “Attention friends, they are passing me through from the number below. It’s not me”, declared the artist.

