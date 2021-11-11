Mama Shelter arrives in Lisbon

THE French brand Mama Shelter has just landed in Lisbon. The first hotel is scheduled to open in January 2022 and will be the first to open in the Iberian Peninsula.

Mama Lisboa will be located in the heart of Lisbon, between the vibrant Príncipe Real and the monumental Praça do Marquês de Pombal, and at a 10-minute distance from Parque Eduardo VIII. Inside, guests will be within walking distance of attractions and historical treasures ready to be discovered. Among traditional cafes and cultural institutions, close to the iconic Jardim Botânico and the famous Avenida da Liberdade, the hotel will be immersed in the dynamic spirit of the city, offering a true Lisbon experience.

Like the Portuguese capital, “Mama Lisboa will be characterized by an energetic and colorful spirit, accompanied by distinctive elements, tailor-made to produce an environment (almost) as unique as that of Cidade das Sete Colinas”, says the group in a statement. Bringing life to the spirit of the capital, “Mama Shelter will seek to be a space where travelers and locals can come together to share diverse experiences”.

The hotel will always be open to customers who just want to visit the ‘rooftop’ and the restaurant – a central point in the concept of Mama Lisboa, whose co-founder, Serge Trigano, defines it as “a restaurant with rooms above”.

Mama Shelter was founded in Paris in 2008 by the Trigano family (co-founders of Club Med).

Got the flea behind your ear? Take a look around the gallery.

Also Read: Just Opened! You will want to book a stay at these hotels in Lisbon