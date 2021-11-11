Man goes to gas and discovers that he won BRL 110 million in the lottery

Ana Laura Queiroz* – State of Minas

posted on 11/10/2021 7:03 PM



A man wins the lottery and only discovers it months later – (credit: Lotto Max/Reproduction)

Probably no man was as happy to pay for gas as Jerry Knott in Canada. When he was going to remove his credit card from his wallet, an unusual note fell between him and the attendant: it was the receipt for his bet on the lottery, with a prize of US$ 20 million – the value equivalent to this Wednesday’s quotation. fair (11/10) to approximately R$ 110 million.

To the local press, the Canadian told that, when he saw the ticket, he was mistaken and thought he had won US$ 20,000. He says that the attendant alerted him to the amount of zeros and, surprised, realized that it was a millionaire prize.

“I didn’t know what he (the gas station attendant) was talking about until he read it again and saw that there were a few more zeros than I originally thought,” said the man. “It’s 20 and six zeroes – $20 million!”.

Knott bought the ticket in August of this year and kept the lucky numbers, along with the receipt, among the cards in his wallet. Over time, he ended up forgetting about the role.

I’m rich. And now?

Right after the initial shock, Knott says he started thinking about what to do with that much money. According to him, it was not a difficult decision. “Some time ago my father acquired some land and set it aside in the Big Stone Lake area,” explained the Canadian.

“My brother and I decided to build some cabins on the lake to be used as a disease treatment center or as a jungle resort.” Knott intends to dedicate his money to projects that help the community.

“It’s good to know that we will be able to put money into something that will improve our community,” he concluded.